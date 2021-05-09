Throw some of the biggest names in music in one room together, give them unlimited booze and point some cameras at them – and what you’ve got is a recipe for absolute mayhem.
That’s certainly been the case with the Brit Awards for the last 40 years, where the annual ceremony has sparked countless outrageous moments.
As we get ready for this year’s ceremony – which take place on 11 May – we’re casting our minds back 20 years to one of our favourite Brits ever, back in 2001.
During that iconic year, Eminem crashed the stage clad in a hockey mask and brandishing a chainsaw, but even he was no match for Geri Halliwell let loose with a microphone.
Here are some of our highlights from the 2001 Brits...
Let’s start where all good awards shows begin, the red carpet, where looks included this...
This...
And, indeed, this...
Carol Vorderman also made quite an impression in this ensemble
And Brits staple Kylie Minogue sported this bedazzled number
And the gals from Atomic Kitten clearly enjoyed themselves on the red carpet, too
Meanwhile, Dane Bowers apparently had an inkling about how the night was going to go down
He wasn’t wrong, either. Craig David started the night on six nominations, but ended up going home totally empty-handed
Craig did get to perform his hit Fill Me In on the night, though, even if he didn’t actually get to win anything
Other performers on the night included Destiny’s Child (back when Beyoncé used to actually attend the Brits)...
Hear’Say, fresh from topping the charts with their hit Pure And Simple
And a then-emerging band named Coldplay, making their very first appearance at the Brit Awards
However, the performance of the night was undoubtedly Eminem, who made a shocking entrance brandishing a chainsaw
The performance itself is still considered one of the most popular in Brits history
Eminem’s involvement in the show prompted a backlash over his homophobic lyrics, with LGBTQ rights activists protesting the event. After collecting his award for Best International Male, the rapper hugged his friend Sir Elton John on stage
Meanwhile, Geri Halliwell presented the Best British Male Award to Robbie Williams, commenting: “According to the press, he’s been giving me one. So let me return the favour...”
Robbie gave a surprisingly heartfelt acceptance speech during one of his three wins that night
And yes, by the way, that’s Ant and Dec on presenting duties. Here they are posing quite unconvincingly ahead of the ceremony...
Madonna was awarded Best International Female, but couldn’t attend, so sent this video featuring then-husband Guy Ritchie instead
There was some controversy on the night, too, when Oasis’ Noel Gallagher took aim at A1 for winning Best British Breakthrough