Throw some of the biggest names in music in one room together, give them unlimited booze and point some cameras at them – and what you’ve got is a recipe for absolute mayhem. That’s certainly been the case with the Brit Awards for the last 40 years, where the annual ceremony has sparked countless outrageous moments. As we get ready for this year’s ceremony – which take place on 11 May – we’re casting our minds back 20 years to one of our favourite Brits ever, back in 2001. During that iconic year, Eminem crashed the stage clad in a hockey mask and brandishing a chainsaw, but even he was no match for Geri Halliwell let loose with a microphone. Here are some of our highlights from the 2001 Brits... Let’s start where all good awards shows begin, the red carpet, where looks included this...

This...

And, indeed, this...

Carol Vorderman also made quite an impression in this ensemble

And Brits staple Kylie Minogue sported this bedazzled number

And the gals from Atomic Kitten clearly enjoyed themselves on the red carpet, too

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton backstage at the 2001 Brit Awards

Meanwhile, Dane Bowers apparently had an inkling about how the night was going to go down

He wasn’t wrong, either. Craig David started the night on six nominations, but ended up going home totally empty-handed

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Craig David makes his way to the Brit Awards in 2001

Craig did get to perform his hit Fill Me In on the night, though, even if he didn’t actually get to win anything

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Craig David performing during the Brit Awards

Other performers on the night included Destiny’s Child (back when Beyoncé used to actually attend the Brits)...

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images Destiny's Child brought the fire (literally!) during their 2001 Brit Awards performance

Hear’Say, fresh from topping the charts with their hit Pure And Simple

JMEnternational via Getty Images Hear'Say give a ﻿very ﻿serious rendition of Pure And Simple

And a then-emerging band named Coldplay, making their very first appearance at the Brit Awards

JMEnternational via Getty Images Chris Martin performing Trouble during the 2001 Brits

However, the performance of the night was undoubtedly Eminem, who made a shocking entrance brandishing a chainsaw

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Eminem during rehearsals for the 2001 Brit Awards

The performance itself is still considered one of the most popular in Brits history

Eminem’s involvement in the show prompted a backlash over his homophobic lyrics, with LGBTQ rights activists protesting the event. After collecting his award for Best International Male, the rapper hugged his friend Sir Elton John on stage

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images Sir Elton John and Eminem on stage at the Brits

Meanwhile, Geri Halliwell presented the Best British Male Award to Robbie Williams, commenting: “According to the press, he’s been giving me one. So let me return the favour...”

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell share a hug at the Brits

Robbie gave a surprisingly heartfelt acceptance speech during one of his three wins that night

And yes, by the way, that’s Ant and Dec on presenting duties. Here they are posing quite unconvincingly ahead of the ceremony...

ITV/Shutterstock Ant, Dec and a giant Union Jack guitar for some reason

Madonna was awarded Best International Female, but couldn’t attend, so sent this video featuring then-husband Guy Ritchie instead

There was some controversy on the night, too, when Oasis’ Noel Gallagher took aim at A1 for winning Best British Breakthrough

Other winners on the night included Sonique for Best British Female

PA Images via Getty Images Sonique backstage at the 2001 Brit Awards

Fatboy Slim for Best British Dance Act

JMEnternational via Getty Images Norman Cook of Fatboy Slim poses with his Brit Award

And U2, who closed the show with a medley of their hits after winning Outstanding Contribution To Music (they also gave a shout-out to Craig David with a quick blast of Walking Away during their set)

JMEnternational via Getty Images U2 closed the show during the 2001 Brits

And finally, who wants to see the most 2001 image of all time? Yes, it’s Jonathan Wilkes and Robbie Williams backstage at the Brit Awards