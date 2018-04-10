Record Number Of Deceased Organ Donors Transform Lives In 2017

Last year saw the highest number of people donating their organs after they died, the NHS has said, which enhanced thousands of lives as a result.

Ben Glean from Grimsby was one of 1,575 deceased UK donors who agreed to donate organs to save others between 2017-18, an 11% increase on the previous financial year and the highest number on record. He died aged 18 at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in December 2017, after suffering a cardiac arrest from undiagnosed type 1 diabetes.

He had told his family he supported organ donation, describing it as a ‘no brainer’. This meant his organs went on to help five people: his kidneys were transplanted into two men in their 30s, his liver into a man in his 50s and his corneas were used for two sight-saving transplants.

His mum Karen Glean, 49, said: “I knew what Ben wanted because we’d had the conversation, which made it easier for me. In my darkest time there was a light to be shone for someone else.”