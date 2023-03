23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

London, England

London, England, tends to draw tourists from around the world for royal events like weddings and coronations, but the capital city has so much to offer year-round.“I enjoy the atmosphere, the people and the food ― especially pasty as they remind me of Jamaican beef patties,” McKenzie said. “The city is also easy to walk and has many great sites to see ― many bridges and monuments and parks. There is also very efficient ground transportation in the form of buses and trains.”He also appreciates visiting the many museums, spending time parks like St. James and people-watching around Piccadilly Circus. McKenzie also recommended checking out the calming and picturesque English countryside.“I’ve been to London at least a dozen times,” said Gary Loupassakis, author of “Go Dat Way and Go Dere: Around the World in Fifty Years.” “It’s my favourite city in the world. As a history major I can’t get enough of it. There’ a chair in Westminster Abbey that’s hundreds of years old which is only used for a king’s or queen’s coronation ― so it’s been 70 years since its last use.”