23 Mother's Day Cards You'd Only Send in 2021

These cards are guaranteed to put a smile on your mum's face.

Many of us are celebrating another Mother’s Day from a distance, but you can still let your mum know how much she means to you with a funny card and thoughtful gift through the post. (FYI, it’s on March 14. Pop it in your diary!)

There might be cups of tea missed, distance felt, and hugs craved – but we’re feeling forever grateful for mums, stepmothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers. We’ve rounded up our favourite ‘apart but still in your heart’ Mother’s Day cards. Order quick to make sure it gets there in time!

‘This Isn’t Just A Mother’s Day Card, It’s A Socially Distanced Hug With A Fold In It’, £3.19, Scribbler

'This Isn't Just A Mother's Day Card, It's A Socially Distanced Hug With A Fold In It', £3.19, Scribbler
This Isn't Just A Mother's Day Card It's A Socially Distanced Hug With A Fold In It Scribbler Mother's Day Card

Buy it here.

‘Next Mother’s Day Please’, £3.19, Scribbler

'Next Mother's Day Please', £3.19, Scribbler
Next Mother's Day Please Scribbler Mother's Day Card

Buy it here.

‘Lucky You’, £3.19, Scribbler

'Lucky You', £3.19, Scribbler
Lucky You Scribbler Mother's Day Card

Buy it here.

‘Sending A Virtual Hug’, £3.29, Thortful

'Sending A Virtual Hug', £3.29, Thortful
Sending you a great big virtual hug Mother's Day card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Here Come The Support Bubbles’, £3.29, Thortful

'Here Come The Support Bubbles', £3.29, Thortful
Here Come The Support Bubbles Mother's Day Card Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Lockdown Love’, £3.29, Thortful

'Lockdown Love', £3.29, Thortful
Lockdown Love Mother's Day Card Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Mum You’ve Taught Me A Lot Of Things In Life’, £3.29, Thortful

'Mum You've Taught Me A Lot Of Things In Life', £3.29, Thortful
Mum You've Taught Me A Lot of Things In Life Mother's Day Card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Essential Items’, £3.29, Thortful

'Essential Items', £3.29, Thortful
Essential Items Mother's Day Card Thortful

Buy it here.

‘No One Puts Up With My Shit Like You Do Mum’, £3.29, Thortful

'No One Puts Up With My Shit Like You Do Mum', £3.29, Thortful
No One Puts Up With My Shit Like You Do Mum, Mother's Day Card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘I’m Not A Cat’, £3.29, Thortful

'I'm Not A Cat', £3.29, Thortful
I'm Not A Card, Mother's Day Card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Roadmap For Mother’s Day’, £3.29, Thortful

'Roadmap For Mother's Day', £3.29, Thortful
Road To Mother's Day, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘At Least We Have Bridgerton’, £3.29, Thortful

'At Least We Have Bridgerton', £3.29, Thortful
At Least We Have Bridgerton, Mother's Day Card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Fingers Crossed We Can Hug Soon’, £3.29, Thortful

'Fingers Crossed We Can Hug Soon', £3.29, Thortful
Fingers Crossed We Can Hug Soon Mum, Mother's Day Card, Thortful

Buy it here.

‘Covid Memories’, £3.29, Moonpig

'Covid Memories', £3.29, Moonpig
Covid Memories Mother's Day Card, Moonpig

Buy it here.

‘Spent All My Money On Hand Sanitiser’, £3.29, Moonpig

'Spent All My Money On Hand Sanitiser', £3.29, Moonpig
Hand Sanitiser Mother's Day Card, Moonpig

Buy it here.

‘Thanks For Keeping Me Alive’, £3.50, Papier

'Thanks For Keeping Me Alive', £3.50, Papier
Keeping Me Alive and Healthy Mother's Day Card, Papier

Buy it here.

‘No. 1 Mum Award’, £3.50, Papier

'No. 1 Mum Award', £3.50, Papier
No. 1 Mum Award, Mother's Day Card, Papier

Buy it here.

‘Harder To Find Than Flour’, £2.99, Etsy

'Harder To Find Than Flour', £2.99, Etsy
Hard to Find Than a Bag of Flour, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

‘Secretly Loved The Time To Spend With You, Mum’, £2.99, Etsy

'Secretly Loved The Time To Spend With You, Mum', £2.99, Etsy
Secretly Loved The Time Spending With You Mum, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

‘Love Is Covid Secure’, £3.99, Etsy

'Love Is Covid Secure', £3.99, Etsy
Love is Covid Secure, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

‘I’ll Be Vac-Seein’ You Soon, £3.50, Etsy

'I'll Be Vac-Seein' You Soon, £3.50, Etsy
I'll Be Vac-Seein' You Soon, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

’Home School Hero’, £2.80, Etsy

'Home School Hero', £2.80, Etsy
Home School Hero, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

‘Socially Distanced Cuddle’, £3.25, Etsy

'Socially Distanced Cuddle', £3.25, Etsy
Socially Distanced Hug, Mother's Day, Etsy

Buy it here.

