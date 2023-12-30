LifeweddingsMarriage

23 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of 2023

These photography contest winners are not your average wedding pictures.
By 

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

The best wedding photos are evocative, stirring up powerful emotion. They showcase a couple’s deep love amid striking backdrops.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings recently announced the finalists of their annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography contest. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 10,000 photos; 50 images made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorites. You can view the rest of the collection on the Junebug Weddings site.

1
In Bianco e Nero
2
Kelsey Justice
3
Fotolux
4
Bettina Vass Photography
5
David Conaty Photography
6
Eye of the Tyne Photography
7
Shari + Mike
8
Juliana Noelle Jumper
9
Juniper Woods Photography
10
The Ferros
11
Sara Rogers Photography
12
The Kitcheners
13
Will Khoury
14
Tara Lilly Photography
15
Cassie Cetlin Photography
16
Sebastien Bicard Photography
17
LOOKIMAGINARY.
18
Carissa Marie Photography
19
Jaakko Perälä
20
Autumn Marie Photography
21
Nikolaichik Photo
22
Shari + Mike
23
Margo Ermolaeva

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close