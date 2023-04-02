ParentsPhotographybirth and babiesbirth photography

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers has announced its 12th annual contest winners.

Birth photography is one of the most intimate and powerful art forms.

To honour this work and the families who choose to document these vulnerable moments, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest open to its 1,100-plus members in 52 countries.

On Thursday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 12th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence across the categories of labour, delivery, postpartum, birth details, and hardship and loss.

“We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent years, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges,” IAPBP director Liz Cook said in a news release.

“We are proud to present to you a breathtaking body of work that shares life’s most powerful moments from 2022.”

Keep scrolling to see this year’s winners and honourable mentions.

You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries. (Readers should note that the following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth.)

1
Overall Winner and Best in Birth Details: Fine Art
Annemarie Fuckel of Annemarie Lea
"Crossing the Veil"
2
Best in Labor
Jessica Innemee of Vi-Photography
"Safe Space"
3
Best in Labor: Documentary
Laura Brink of Rewild Her Birth
"Drowning in Exhaustion"
4
Best in Labor: Black & White
Laura Brink of Rewild Her Birth
"The Loyal Birth Attendant"
5
Best in Delivery: Documentary
Jessica Miles Photography
"Hello, I Have Arrived"
6
Best in Delivery: Fine Art
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"Brace for Birth"
7
Best in Delivery: Black & White
Karoline Saadi Fotografia
"The Expected Meeting"
8
Best in Delivery
Mary Beliz Photos
"Life Beneath the Surface"
9
Best in Postpartum: Documentary
Dania Lauren of Lauren + Douglas
"Bed 32"
10
Best in Postpartum: Black & White
Annemarie Fuckel of Annemarie Lea - Geburtsfotografie Frankfurt
"Peaceful Arrival"
11
Best in Postpartum: Fine Art
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"The Sovereign Family Tree"
12
Best in Birth Details
Paula Beltrao
"Waking Up at Sunrise"
13
Members' Choice: Best in Delivery
Settia Tin of Hello Baby
"First Touch"
14
Members' Choice: Best in Postpartum
Natalie Broders of Portland Birth Photographer
"The Lovers After"
15
Honorable Mention
Erin Stetson of Erin Beth Birth
"You Are My VBAC Queen"
16
Honorable Mention
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"All Lines Lead to You"
17
Honorable Mention
Lawren Snapka of Lawren Rose Photography and Film
"I Stand in My Power"
18
Honorable Mention
Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa
"Cry of Love"
19
Honorable Mention
Tiarra Doherty of Mother Wolf Birth Photography
"Beautiful Beautiful Boy"
20
Members' Choice: Best in Labor
Nicole Hamic
"I Call Down My Power"
21
Honorable Mention
Kristen Fortier of New Moon Doula and Photography
"Letting Go"
22
Honorable Mention
Tania Fragoso of The Grateful Doula
"It's in Our Hands Now"
23
Honorable Mention
Sarah Romero of Sarah Elizabeth Photos and Film
"Postpartum Porcelain Throne Check"
24
Honorable Mention
Megan Angstadt-Williams of Badger and Quill Photography
"Liminal Space"
25
Honorable Mention
Julia Santiago Fotografia
"My First Seconds Here"

