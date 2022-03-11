25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Ebony Allen-Ankins Photography "The First Look"

Birth photography is an incredibly intimate and powerful art form. To honour this work and the families who choose to document and share these vulnerable moments, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest.

On Wednesday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 11th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence across four main categories: labour, delivery, postpartum and birth details.

Advertisement

“We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent years, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges,” IAPBP director Liz Cook.

Subcategories this year include black and white, documentary, fine art, and a new category of “hardship and loss”. Cook said of this: “We desire to honour the one in four birthing persons who experience miscarriage and/or loss and inviting images of these events into our celebration of birth photography is one way we can do this.”

Advertisement

Continue scrolling to see this some of this year’s winners and honourable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries.

Note: The following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth and include an image depicting loss.