25 Unexpected, Little Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2025

Flashpop via Getty Images Forget resolutions. Make it your goal to be happier this year.

The new year can be filled with much anticipation and is often seen as a fresh start. But it may be accompanied by feelings of anxiety and depression due to so many expectations ― and simply because this time of the year can be extremely overwhelming and filled with a mix of emotions.

“Many of us think about the start of a new calendar year as a time of renewal, resolutions and growth. Everything starts over again, so we, as people, should too,” said Hemisha Patel Urgola, a licensed clinical psychologist. “When some people set their New Year’s resolutions, they set up a goal that is too lofty or too difficult to achieve ― their expectations don’t meet the reality of what is actually possible. And they end up not being able to accomplish what they had hoped for themselves, which can leave people feeling inept, inadequate or not good enough.”

When our mental health begins to suffer, we often look for ways to help improve it, which can include talking to a therapist or exercising to get as many endorphins as possible. Those are great solutions ― and there are also a ton of little, unexpected ways you can better your mental state. Here are 25 of them:

1. Don’t set New Year’s resolutions.

Many people set new goals once the new year rolls around. However, sometimes this can create extra anxiety or even depression and self-doubt if you don’t accomplish what you set out to achieve. Instead of setting a resolution, shift your focus to valued living.

“Goals have their purpose and can provide some level of happiness, but one goal can often lead to another and another and so on,” Urgola said. “When you live through your values, you are trying to find the smaller moments that give your life depth and meaning. You approach life moments with a greater sense of curiosity and inquisitiveness, which leads to a greater sense of appreciation and satisfaction.”

2. Celebrate small wins.

With so much ambition related to New Year’s resolutions, it’s easy to lose sight of what you’re already accomplishing.

“Create a ritual for yourself to celebrate the wins, whether that be a dinner with people you love or even just buying yourself your favourite coffee or baking a treat,” said therapist Kyleigh Leddy. “This positive reinforcement will keep you on track with your goals and allow you to take time to pause and reflect on how far you’ve come.”

3. Send a thank-you note.

The feeling of receiving a thank-you note is almost as great as sending one. A handwritten note is thoughtful, gives you time to practice gratitude, and has a positive psychological effect on both the sender and receiver.

“Expressing gratitude and physically writing out your appreciation will provide you a feeling of satisfaction, and you never know how much it might mean to the recipient,” Leddy said. “Thank-you notes tend to underestimate how positive of an effect the letter has on the recipient’s mood.”

4. Practice grounding techniques.

Grounding is a pretty easy thing to implement in your self-care ritual. It is a “technique that helps bring your attention to the present moment and can reduce anxiety,” said Patrick Custer, a mental health advocate, director of external communications at Promises Behavioural Health and host of the “Rooted Recovery Stories” podcast. “Use the 5-4-3-2-1 technique. Name 5 things you can see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste.” You can even try progressive muscle relaxation or mindfulness meditation to help calm your entire body and mind.

5. Rest.

For some, restorative time is a no-brainer to protect their mental health. However, others don’t think to take a step back and simply rest.

“So many people find rest to be unproductive. It might have been ingrained in us from our parents who are constantly doing things, but we have to remind ourselves that if we don’t slow down and rest, burnout catches up to us quickly,” said Payal Patel, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “It’s OK to take a day to yourself and just catch up on the rest you need.”

6. Spend time in nature.

Nature is more healing than you may think. Urgola said to go outside when it’s raining, with or without an umbrella or raincoat, and let the water touch your skin. Ask yourself: What does it feel like when the water hits your skin? How do your feet feel in the puddles? What is the temperature? “This particular activity not only connects you with nature, but mindfulness as well,” she said. “This science behind mindfulness is well-established and we know that it can help with mood regulation.”

7. Schedule something to look forward to on a regular basis.

Why is it that you’re filled with so much joy the night before you go on a vacation? It’s because it creates a sense of anticipation that fills you with excitement and happiness. “Setting that up for yourself on a regular basis allows for more joyful moments,” Urgola said.

Planning a night in with your friends, making a reservation at a restaurant you’ve been eager to try, or even planning to watch a new movie on the couch with your family can help you feel this exciting feeling as often as you’d like.

Taiyou Nomachi via Getty Images Schedule events you'll look forward to.

8. Develop a solid sleep routine.

Sleep is so crucial to maintaining good mental health. “Sleep deprivation can disrupt our ability to consolidate memories; increase irritability, anxiety, depression; and even lead to the risk of developing other health problems like cardiovascular disease and immune suppression,” Leddy said. “Develop better sleep hygiene by creating a reliable sleep schedule to reinforce your circadian rhythm, avoid caffeine at night, and decrease your exposure to blue light before bed.”

9. Take a social media break.

Social media can be an anxiety trigger for so many people; your news feed can trap you into a social comparison game.

“Eliminate that by just taking a break for a few days or even longer,” Urgola said. “Social media is a curated look at someone’s life and it can be easy to forget that when people are posting themselves exercising at the gym, eating healthy, traveling, etc.”

10. Partake in a random act of kindness.

The best way you can improve your mental health is to be of use to someone else. “Helping others reduces stress and improves our emotional well-being,” Leddy said. “You can volunteer in your local community, make sandwiches for a shelter, send flowers to a friend, or even just let someone jump in front of you in line.”

Kindness can also induce higher happiness and contentment within yourself and improve your mood while decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Buy a coffee for the person in line behind you at the coffee shop or just say something nice to a random stranger.

11. Connect with people who make you feel safe and supported.

Focusing on spending time with the right friends can be so beneficial for your mental health. “You want to surround yourself with friends who are going to show up for you, respect your boundaries, and genuinely make an effort to stay connected,” Patel said.

Schedule a coffee date with a family member; join a special interest, support or therapy group; or find a book club. “Strong social connections can protect mental health by reducing the risk of depression,” Custer said.

12. Set boundaries.

While it can be difficult, setting boundaries will allow you to know the limits of what you can and cannot do as well as what you will and will not tolerate. This may include you saying “no” more often without feeling guilty about it.

“Many people get trapped in feeling like they don’t have an option but to be a ‘yes’ person, but in reality we have to get better in advocating for ourselves and putting our needs first,” Patel said. “It doesn’t make us selfish, but more aware of ourselves. Saying no and setting boundaries decreases the risk of burnout, which has a direct impact on one’s mental health.”

13. Spend time gardening.

If you’ve ever been interested in growing your own vegetables, planting your favourite flower or even just keeping a few herbs in your apartment, Leddy said now is the time.

“Gardening can be a great form of exercise and spending time in nature has been shown to improve both your physical and mental health,” she said. “When we’re outside, we tend to breathe deeper and feel more connected to the world around us.”

LaylaBird via Getty Images Writing down positive news you hear is a good way to reflect and boost your mental health.

14. Start a ‘positive news’ journal.

The news can be pretty overwhelming, and while it’s easy to focus on all the negatives, there are so many positive things you can turn your attention to. “Use a journal to keep a running list of all the good news you hear, whether that be a new scientific breakthrough, something silly your friend told you, or even just a compliment you overheard,” Leddy suggested.

15. Volunteer.

“Helping others can give us a sense of purpose and fulfilment, reducing depression and increasing life satisfaction,” Custer said. You can volunteer your time at a local food bank or animal shelter, or even mentor a young person or join a community organisation. No matter where you decide to lend a helping hand, it’ll be beneficial for you as well as for them.

16. Declutter your space.

One of the greatest feelings is having your space clean and clutter-free. Getting things neat and tidy can be beneficial for your overall mental well-being. “I’m a huge advocate for feeling that if my space is clean then my mental health feels more in control,” Patel said. “If you’re feeling chaotic mentally, having your space also be unorganised or chaotic won’t help.”

17. Cook a new meal.

Whether you’re new to the kitchen or a seasoned pro, spending time whipping up a new recipe can boost your self-esteem. “If you’re feeling down about yourself, the feeling of cooking something nutritious and creating a tangible product will improve your confidence and allow you to use your creativity,” Leddy said. “For an added psychosocial benefit, try cooking with friends or loved ones too.”

18. Have a ‘yes’ day.

Creating a “yes” day with your family on a regular basis will not only give you something to look forward to, it’s a fun way for you all to engage in a day that is flexible, unstructured and fun. “Allow everyone to pick one activity they would like to engage in that day with the entire family. Not only will you be doing something joyful, but you will be spending time with loved ones, which will inherently create moments of happiness,” Urgola said.

19. Dance it out.

You don’t have to know what you’re doing to move your body around and dance to your favourite song. “It’s been well-established that music can help support mental health. Put on some music that you enjoy and literally dance as if no one is watching,” Urgola said. “It’s even better if you could do it as a family. Take turns picking your favourite song and everyone just dances to it in their own way, without any judgment or ridicule.”

20. Make a friend in a different age group.

“Having friends in a different age group has been linked to improved mental health. When we only associate with people in the same stages of life as ourselves, we limit our potential to grow and learn from those older and younger,” Leddy said. “Intergenerational bonds expand our worldviews by introducing us to perspectives, knowledge and resources we might not have otherwise.”

You can accomplish this by saying hi to the neighbour you’ve never spoken to before or asking to grab a coffee with a co-worker you don’t usually talk to.

Oliver Rossi via Getty Images Intergenerational friendships are important for your mental health.

21. Try a new hobby.

While investing your time in something new can be anxiety-inducing, it can also lead to an improved mental state. You can try painting, drawing, knitting, music or other creative outlets to improve your mood, reduce stress and expand neural connections in your brain.

“A study published by Nature Medicine found that people with hobbies reported better health, more happiness, fewer symptoms of depression and higher life satisfaction,” Leddy said. “Taking up a new, fun hobby can also introduce you to a different social network, allowing you to bond with people you might not have met otherwise.”

22. Do something that scares you.

“Take the community class you’ve always been curious about or start the art project you’ve been meaning to create — whatever it is that you’ve been wanting to try but haven’t gotten the nerve to jump into,” Leddy suggested. “Facing your fears and taking a healthy risk makes you feel more self-confident, accomplished and courageous.”

23. Carve out time for yourself for some independence.

Spending time with yourself should be as much of a priority as maintaining your relationships with your friends and family. “Socialising with your friends and family is a great protective factor against mental health issues. But sometimes these outings can start to feel like obligations,” Urgola said. “So as much as you may schedule time with others, make sure you have enough downtime for yourself. Maybe pick one night out of the month where it is a ‘comfort’ night — your favourite pyjamas, your favourite food, and your favourite movie or TV show.”

24. Journal your thoughts.

Many people journal or jot down parts of their day, whether it’s in an actual notebook or the Notes app on their phone. But having a space that is dedicated solely to your thoughts and feelings can help your mental health immensely. Doing this can help you physically compartmentalise things rather than allowing them to brew in your mind and feel stuck.

25. Eat nutritious and satisfying foods.

We all know that a healthy diet is crucial for living a healthy life, but it can improve your mental health as well. “Nutrient-rich foods can support brain health and mood,” Custer said. “A healthy diet can improve mood and reduce the risk of depression.”

If you’re looking to incorporate healthier food into your diet, start by adding in more fruits and vegetables and consider consulting with a registered dietitian to create a personalised meal plan and watch how your body and mind begin to feel better.