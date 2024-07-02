27 Funny Tweets About The Realities Of Camping With Kids

Do you long to get out in nature, away from the daily grind? Are you tired of your kids whining, complaining about the food you offer them, begging for screen time and refusing to go to sleep?

What if you could have all of that and more — but in the woods, without any plumbing or electricity?

To experience this magic, all you have to do is purchase a bunch of expensive gear, pack up about a thousand necessary items and spend hours in the car as a family driving as far away from civilization and its comforts as you can get.

Sounds like a blast, right?

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) explain what camping with kids is really like.

Inventor of camping: My kids already sleep like shit, so let’s stick ‘em in nylon sacks outside and see if that helps at all. Oh, and if one of them could let out the worst fart I've ever smelled every hour, that’d be great. — The Dad (@thedad) March 26, 2023

Advertisement

Overheard my husband and son talking about going camping soon and I said, “And me, too! Right?” and they both looked at me with what can only be described as fear and trepidation. — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) February 9, 2021

My 15yr old daughter has gone camping for the weekend with school friends for the Duke of Edinburgh award. They've shared out all the vital supplies between them. She's carrying the tent, the cake and the Twister mat. Good to know they'll have everything they'll need. 🤷🏻♀️ — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 13, 2022

I’ve been debating whether or not my son is ready to go camping, but I just learned that he pulled down his pants and pooped in the mulch at daycare so I guess that answers that. — Thomas Horrocks (@thomaslhorrocks) May 22, 2021

My husband and I set up our tent in a torrential downpour while our kids stayed in the car and watched Trolls World Tour, and that’s everything you need to know about camping with kids. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

Camping...so you can be woken up by somebody else’s children. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 19, 2018

One of my main goals as a parent is to provide my kid with enough amenities that she would never ask me to take her camping. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) June 18, 2020

My family went camping & left me home alone, like I'd be missing out.



Oh please, don't leave me home with electricity & running water. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 7, 2023

I was planning a Disney trip with my kids. As I saw my money disappear, I started to think that maybe we could just go camping? Let the kids experience the wilderness... for free. Nature heals. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) August 9, 2023

Deodorant was the only item labeled IMPORTANT on the packing list for my daughter’s camping field trip



If that doesn’t sum up 3 days in the woods with 200 5th graders I don’t know what does — NatashaAnn (@looksliketuttut) February 12, 2020

Advertisement

My kids love the things I hate and hate the things I love, so I should tell them I love camping to prevent them from ever asking me to take them. Right? — krista pacion (@kristabellerina) September 28, 2023

I bet camping was invented by two guys who wanted to have a sleepover but were afraid their wives would make fun of them — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) May 25, 2020

I could go camping with my young kids or I could just be exhausted here at home, but with plumbing. — Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) June 16, 2021

Relishing the 15 mins of silence I had to myself last night while my kids and husband tried camping in the backyard. Dad finally made 2yo come inside at 9 because he wouldn’t stop running around the tent. And 4yo came in at 9:30 because it was “too dark” outside. — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) May 28, 2023

Why sleep in your bed at home when you can blow your entire paycheck on camping supplies to sleep on the ground with no toilet? — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) June 1, 2019

Advertisement

My husband decided that the best way to spend this chilly four-day weekend was for us to take a family camping trip, because apparently he hates me and wants me to die. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) September 23, 2022

Things I have not enjoyed on my family camping trip so far:

- family

- camping — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) July 24, 2021

*camping*

Son, "What's the wifi password?"

Me, "We're communing with nature, get off your phone."

Son, "Does communing have two m's or one?" — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 22, 2017

Dads love thinking they can identify edible berries on family camping trips and then being airlifted to the hospital. — The Dad (@thedad) July 25, 2019

I have never had to do so much packing and preparation as I have leading up to one night camping trips — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

I have more in common with every serial killer throughout history than people who take babies camping. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 1, 2022

Let’s save money and have fun by camping!



But let’s also spend $200 on camping stuff, spend 10 hours packing the car, and sleep outside in the rain.



(So not really those other things I said.) — The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) June 4, 2018

We’re camping and we lasted a total of 19 hours before we threatened to take the kids back home.



I think this might be a world record. — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) June 1, 2019

My husband is trying to get in one last family camping trip before Fall but I think what he’s really trying to say is that he’d like to be divorced by Christmas. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 7, 2019

My husband is taking 4 and 5 camping.



I'm staying home with a toddler in the throes of the terrible 2s.



We can't decide who has it worse. — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) April 13, 2019

Advertisement

Told the kids that we booked a tent camping trip for this summer, and my 5yo was overwhelmingly excited because “he gets to pee in the woods again.” I’m thrilled that out of all the fun activities from last year’s camping trip, that my son is left with this one joyous memory. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) April 14, 2021

7-year-old: Can we go camping?



Me: For real or in the living room?



7: For real in the living room.



I'm officially an outdoorsman. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 31, 2019