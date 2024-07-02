Parentstravelcampingfamily holiday

27 Funny Tweets About The Realities Of Camping With Kids

"I could go camping with my young kids or I could just be exhausted here at home, but with plumbing."
By 

Do you long to get out in nature, away from the daily grind? Are you tired of your kids whining, complaining about the food you offer them, begging for screen time and refusing to go to sleep?

What if you could have all of that and more — but in the woods, without any plumbing or electricity?

To experience this magic, all you have to do is purchase a bunch of expensive gear, pack up about a thousand necessary items and spend hours in the car as a family driving as far away from civilization and its comforts as you can get.

Sounds like a blast, right?

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) explain what camping with kids is really like.

Close