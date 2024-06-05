If you’ve spent time around kids, you know how brutally honest they can be. Sure, their unfiltered observations can sting at times (hey, adults have feelings, too), but they can also provide endless laughs and entertainment.

We recently published a story about the hilarious yet humbling things kids have said to their parents. We got so many submissions from our Facebook community that we decided to do another roundup— and this time we’ve included submissions from nannies, grandparents and other adults in kids’ lives, too.

Said to my fourth graders today “I can’t really see think I put my contacts in wrong” and one of my girls said “something is always going on with you” — maddie, hot dog enthusiast (@damnitmadeline) December 8, 2023

Read on for 27 more humbling comments from kiddos that you’ll get a kick out of.

1. “My 4-year-old nanny kiddo told me she was going to brush my hair, and then proceeded to brush my chin.” — Tara L.

2. “Years ago, when I was window shopping with my son and grandson, my grandson saw a wine glass in a Hallmark shop. He said, ‘Look Dad, that’s the kind of cup Grandma likes!’” — Sherry W.

3. “I wear colourful, flowing kaftans around the house. Our 6-year-old grandson asked me, ‘Why do you wear those fancy dresses but don’t go anywhere?’” — Honey M.

4. “My son is 9. I’m going on his field trip with him. He said: ‘Mom, you better look good. Just like you are now. Not like when you take me to school in the mornings.’” — Jen H.

5. “I used to always say our cat was ‘chunky and funky.’ One day, my daughter, who was 4 at the time, and I were riding bikes around the neighbourhood. We ran into a friend and my daughter had to tell them all about our cat. She said, ‘Yeah, she’s very chunky and funky — just like my mom!’ I laughed so hard I was crying.” — Megan J.

6. “As a nanny, I share drop-off responsibilities with the kids’ grandmother, and when I take them places they say it’s no fun. So I asked what I was doing wrong. They said: ‘We like it better when grandma takes us because she has more money than you for treats.’” — Amber Noelle

7. “I got a NordicTrack to start working out more. I asked my daughter, then aged 4, if she thought it would make me look better. She replied, ‘Well, it’s no magic wand.’” — Paula W.

8. “My then-4-year-old asked me about the medicine I take each morning. I told him they help me feel not sad all the time. He said, ‘Oh. You should just eat them all then!’” — Jillian K.

9. “My 4-year-old son: ‘Mommy, you are not a waiter!’ He was referring to me being impatient and rushing him along. He’s not wrong. He’s my third and my patience was short before I ever even became a mom.” — Kelly C.

10. “My cousin’s daughter saw my graduation picture at 17. I was 67 at the time, and said very sadly, ‘You went from that to this? How sad.’” — Nancy C.

11. “My teen son and I were driving in the car and I was complaining how cold I was. I proceeded to explain that as you get older, your blood thins and so that was why I was so cold. (I have no idea if that’s true) Anyway, he says to me, ‘I think old people made that up because they need attention.’ Maybe he’s not wrong. I laughed all the way home!” — Kim Z.

PeopleImages via Getty Images Kids really do say the darndest things.

12. “While camping, we were sharing a coin-operated shower together. Granddaughter no. 3 says: ‘Nana! Nana! Where have your up titties gone?’” — Inez M.

13. “I trained for months to do a 5K postpartum and was so proud to have my kids see me finish. I found them at the finish line and gave my son a giant hug and said, ‘Did you see mommy?’ He said, ‘YES!’ And I asked, ‘Was I going super fast?’ And with all the enthusiasm mixed with confusion he responded, ‘No…?’” — Alison C.

14. “I was playing with my 7-year-old daughter and she asked for her water bottle. I handed it to her and she said, ‘Thanks old man!’ When I looked at her in shock she said, ‘What? You have white hairs in your beard, that means you’re old!’ I had no rebuttal.” — Matt Beauchamp

15. “When I grow up, I’m going to have a moustache. Not like yours. Like Dad’s.’” — Ei L.

16. “My 7-year-old grandson said, ‘Gramma. You have crazy hair. I like it though.’” — Mamie F.

17. “‘Mommy you’re so...wide’ as she reached her arms around my middle for a big hug.” — Danielle W.

18. “Couple of years ago at one of our many sleepover parties, my youngest granddaughter woke up in the morning to tell me: “Grandma. I don’t think I’m going to sleep in your bed anymore ‘cause you snore like a pig.’ And then she proceeded to oink like a pig.” — Stephanie C.

19. “We were at a resort pool, and I asked aloud, ‘Where’s your father?’ My oldest replied, ‘Maybe he fell in love with someone else.’ After about five minutes apart!” — Megan T.

20. “I was helping my 5th grader with his math homework. He was getting frustrated, and said, ‘Ugh, mom! You’re doing it wrong! Did they even HAVE math back in your day?!’” — Beatrix C.

21. “Teens will humble you at every turn, but I love it. I was walking around the house this past winter, shouting out precautions, ‘Wear your gloves! They’ll keep your hands warm! Remember your hat! It’s good to keep the cold out! Take your scarf, it works in case the wind picks up!’ My son said, ‘Gee, mom, where’d you pick up these pearls of wisdom?’” — Alexandra R.

22. “My son once asked me, ‘How old were you when you weren’t old?’” — Candace S.

23. “I talk to myself when I have too much to do and start to feel overwhelmed. I was in the kitchen getting dinner ready and I wanted to remember what I had to pack for lunches the next day, so I was ticking off the items out loud, when I heard my son from the other side of the room ask, ‘How’s the conversation going, Mom?’” — Alexandra R.

24. “My nephew’s friends at preschool asked if I was his grandma. I’m 27!” — Bryanna I.

25. “My 6-year-old just asked me the other day why my childhood pictures were in colour because he thought ‘they only had black and white back then.’” — Lauren E.

26. “My son wrote this lovely statement about me and compared me to a rose when I was battling breast cancer. He added though, ‘But watch out for her thorns!’ At first I thought ‘geez, you didn’t have to add that.’ But then I laughed!’” – Beth D.

27. “My husband and I took my stepdaughter out to eat once when she was maybe 8 or 9 years old. She was telling us about a boy in her class with a slight moustache. Then she pointed at me and said, ‘Kinda like yours.’ I tried to keep a straight face while I died inside.” — Penelope S.