3 Unexpected Ways That Menopause Impacts Your Skin

According to Menopause Support UK, there are approximately 13 million peri or post menopausal women in the UK.

Despite it being so common, and something that all women will go through eventually, there is so much we still don’t know about menopause. It’s not all hot flushes and mood swings.

In fact, according to Rebecca Elsdon, advanced skin specialist and owner of the re/skin clinic, “It’s important to shift the conversation from ‘fighting’ ageing to embracing skin health at every stage. After all, ageing is a privilege, and the focus should be on feeling confident in one’s skin, regardless of age.”

Elsdon partnered with global beauty and wellness brand Fresha, to discuss three skin issues you may not know are linked to menopause – and how to tackle them with the right skincare regime...

Sensitive to bruising and infections

Elsdon revealed that, as oestrogen levels drop, so does the skin’s ability to repair itself. Meaning that your skin may become more prone to infections and super sensitive to the environment. Suddenly, redness, irritation, and even conditions like rosacea can appear out of nowhere, with delayed wound healing also affecting the skin.

What to do: Strengthen your skin’s defences with antioxidant-rich products. Look for formulas with vitamin C and E to help your skin stand up to environmental stressors.

Visible dark spots

Hormonal shifts often make hyperpigmentation, like melasma or sunspots, more visible. These stubborn spots can linger and feel impossible to shift. However, according to Elsdon, the solution is quite simple.

What to do: Brightening ingredients like tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C can help even out your skin tone. For tougher pigmentation, professional treatments like chemical peels or laser therapy might be the answer!

Yeast overgrowth

Finally, Elsdon revealed that a drop in oestrogen can mess with your skin’s natural microbiome, leading to yeast infections, especially in areas like skin folds. It’s an issue many women face but don’t often talk about.