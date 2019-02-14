You may assume you should only start checking up on your heart health in your fifties, but new public health guidelines are urging people to keep tabs on your ticker much earlier in life.

People over 40 have been told to memorise their cholesterol numbers “like they know their bank pin code”, while those aged 30 and above have been reminded they should also be monitoring heart health.

Young adults can use a free online tool to check their risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Developed by experts, The Heart Age Test asks people aged 30 or over to answer a series of questions about their lifestyle and physical health.

If the tool estimates that an individual’s “heart age” is higher than their actual age, they’ll be told they have an increased chance of having a heart attack or stroke – and then advised on how to cut this risk.

