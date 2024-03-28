Parentsbirthchildbirth

30 Powerful Birth Photos That Capture The Emotion Of Labour And Delivery

These raw and intimate images offer a unique perspective on the childbirth experience.
No life event compares to the experience of giving birth. To honour this powerful moment, many families hire birth photographers to document the raw emotions of labour and delivery.

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest celebrating this intimate art form, and on March 22, the organisation announced the latest winners. The 2024 Birth Photography Image Competition was open to the IAPBP’s 1,100-plus members across 55 countries and received about 500 submissions.

“Our association has grown by leaps and bounds and our members continually produce excellent, emotive, and educational birth photographs for the families that hire them,” director Lacey Barratt said in a news release. “I want to thank each and every person who entered this year and, of course, the families who agreed to share their beautiful and sacred birth moments with the world.”

Keep scrolling to see a selection of this year’s winners and other powerful submissions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries.

(Readers should note that the following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth.)

1
Birth Hour Photography, Film & Doula
2
Obiektywnie Najpiękniejsze
3
Luma Braz
4
Liz Walsh Doula & Photography Services
5
Martha Lerner / Zen Mama Love
6
Leona Darnell/Birth and Beauty
7
VI-Photography
8
Mackenzie Romagni Photography
9
Alexandria Mooney Photography
10
Paulina Splechta Photography
11
Obiektywnie Najpiękniejsze
12
Lisa Weingardt / Little Loo Photo + Film
13
Precious 3 Birth Services
14
Alexandria Mooney Photography
15
Eva Diana Photography
16
Vannessa Brown Photography
17
Mint and Cocoa Photography
18
Members' Choice: Best in Postpartum
Sophie Bailey/Wild Mama Photography
19
Members' Choice: Best in Labor
Larissa Shootsmemories
20
Members' Choice: Best in Delivery
Nicole Hamic, Doula and Photographer
21
Members' Choice: Best in Birth Details
Julie Francom Birth Stories
22
Best in Postpartum
Jessica Innemee of Vi-Photography
23
Best in Postpartum: Fine Art
Lisa Weingardt / Little Loo Photo + Film
24
Best in Birth Details: Black & White
Ania Wibig of Obiektywnie Najpiękniejsze
25
Best in Birth Details
Luma Braz Fotografia
26
Best in Birth Details: Documentary
Jessica Innemee / Vi-Photography
27
Best in Labor: Documentary
Portland Birth Photographer Natalie Broders
28
Best in Delivery: Black & White
Lauren Maggi Photography & Doula
29
Best in Labor
Chinelle Rojas of Tampa Birth Photographer
30
Overall Winner and Best in Delivery
Nora Dalmasso
