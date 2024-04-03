31 Tweets That Will Make Perfect Sense To Any Aries

If you’re hanging out with an Aries, there’s really no need to look for outside entertainment ― just sit back and watch them live. Those born under the Ram sign have boundless energy and intense emotionality that spills into some pretty dramatic scenes: They’re a lover! They’re a fighter! They’re a buyer of third drinks (and other impulse purchase “treats”) they probably don’t need. (But hey, they’re generous, too, so expect some drinks on them.)