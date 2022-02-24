36 Hours In London: Our Tips For The Perfect City Break In The Capital

Getty / Conner Perry For HuffPost UK Getty / Conner Perry For HuffPost UK

London can be an overwhelming place to visit because there’s just so much to see. Where does one even begin?

Not to worry. We’re here to help guide you through this maze of fantastic food, shopping and entertainment to make sure you get the most out of your feel-good holiday.

From taking in the views inside a capsule on the London Eye, to exploring the capital’s green spaces and having cocktails in quirky pubs with urban gardens, one thing is certain: You won’t be bored. Let’s dive in.

Day One

Stay in an eco-friendly hotel

When it comes to booking a place to stay, London has something for every taste and budget. One of our favourites is the Treehouse Hotel in Fitzrovia, which first opened its doors in 2019.

We’re fans for two reasons. Firstly, it is smack in the middle of the city, a stone’s throw from the tourist shopping mecca that is Oxford Street. Secondly, the hotel is both affordable and eco-friendly, with plenty to satisfy those eager for a sustainability-themed trip like refillable water stations (single-use plastic is a big no-no), repurposed wood interior and a biophilic wall at its rooftop bar NEST. Dogs are welcome to stay over with owners, too.

The onsite restaurant Madera offers “reimagined Mexican cuisine” with incredible views, but there’s also a pizzeria and wine bar if you fancy something else.

Drop off your bags, get a hit of caffeine from the onsite coffee shop and start your adventure.

Address: 14-15 Langham Place, W1B 2QS

Telephone number: 0800 917 1141

Website: https://www.treehousehotels.com/london

Take a stroll through one of London’s most beautiful parks

Most tourists tend to favour Hyde Park or Green Park when in London, but might we suggest you try Regent’s Park instead? It’s less crowded but just as beautiful.

Lose yourself on one of the many pathways, admire the roses in Queen Mary’s Gardens, or rent a rowing boat for an hour and take in the surroundings as you glide through the water past the ducks. If you make your way north of Regent’s Park, you’ll hit Primrose Hill, a serene green space that has one of just six protected viewpoints in the capital.

It’s perfect for getting those nature shots for the ’gram, too, if you’re so inclined.

There are cafés along the way but don’t be tempted; Camden Market is just a short walk away and has all the street food and shopping you can imagine. Reward yourself with a plate of “bang bang chicken” by Regent’s Canal or explore the stalls while you eat.

Address: London, NW1 4NR. Hop off at Regent’s Park or Baker Street tube station

Telephone Number: 0300 061 2300

Website: https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/the-regents-park

Check out the Crown Jewels

Once you’ve had your fill of North London, catch the Underground to the city and check out the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. Top tip: hop off at Monument station for a scenic route (it only takes about 10 minutes) that passes historic sites like the ruins of St Dunstan in the East, a Grade I-listed church that was bombed during the Blitz.

Keep going and eventually you’ll hit the London Wall, which was built by the Romans around 200 CE to protect the citizens of the capital. The Tower of London entrance is on the other side. Spare a few hours for this visit and take your time seeing the former fortress, palace and prison, including the aforementioned gems – there are 23,578 in total. Don’t forget to check out the ravens, the famous guardians of the tower.

Address: Tower of London, EC3N 4AB

Telephone Number: 020 3166 6000

Website: https://www.visitbritainshop.com/world/en/tower-london-peak

Have a feel-good meal in an urban garden

After all that walking and touring, you’ll understandably be famished and in need of a decent pint. The Culpeper, which is a mere 20-minute walk away, will deliver on both.

Plonk yourself down in the ground floor pub with its welcoming open-plan setting or, if the weather holds up, go up to the rooftop. It’s a multipurpose space, designed for entertaining guests but also for housing the team’s urban garden where they grow their own ingredients like salads and herbs, as well as courgettes, chillies, tomatoes and more.

Because the chefs use seasonal ingredients – including the rooftop greens – menus are “subject to change.” But they avoid waste wherever possible so you can feel good about your food. Expect delights such as pulled pork croquettes, falafel with roasted beetroot, and pub classics like beer-battered fish and chips and pie of the day.

Finish with a sumptuous chocolate baklava. You won’t regret it.

Address: 40 Commercial Street, E1 6LP

Telephone Number: 0207 247 5371

Website: https://www.theculpeper.com/

Do the shuffle

Being a tourist can be exhausting. After a full day out, we recommend heading back to the hotel to freshen up before enjoying a night out in the city.

In 2022, beer pong is out and shuffleboard is in. South of the river, nestled into the arches of London Bridge, you’ll find the aptly named Electric Shuffle, a retro-style venue with 2 bars, 10 digital shuffleboards and a distinctly cool vibe that hipsters will approve of. The drinks list features quirky cocktails like Raspberry Puck Power and Chilli-Charged Tommy, while the food menu is all about sharing with meat and veggie platters, pizzas (vegan and gluten-free options available) and small plates.

Play a game or two, then head to Katzenjammers around the corner, a popular German bierkeller known for great beer, live music and tasty grub served until late in the evening. It can get a little rowdy in the basement so if you’re after something more refined, there’s a plethora of bars in Borough Market or try GŎNG on the 52nd floor of the Shard.

Address: 10 Bermondsey Street, SE1 2ER

Telephone Number: 0208 059 4163

Website: https://electricshuffle.com/london/location-london-bridge

Day Two

Start your day with a vegan brunch

Up and at ’em. There’s no time to waste and Mallow is waiting. After a heavy night of cocktails and carb-loaded dishes, this plant-based Borough Market restaurant will hit the spot.

The latest offering from Mildreds, a popular London chain, has one aim: to bring guests “seasonal, sustainable food” using local ingredients and to reduce waste wherever possible. So that when you bite into the scrambled clean bean tofu on toasted sourdough or vegan full English brunch, you know you’re doing your bit for the planet.

Fun fact: Mallow is also the first fully vegan restaurant at the market since 1756.

Do take some time to stroll through the stalls in the area afterwards, but bear in mind that the market is closed on Sundays.

Address: 1 Cathedral Street, SE1 9DE

Telephone Number: 0207 846 8785

Website: https://mallowlondon.com/

Mallow Restaurant Mallow

Get a spectacular view of the capital

One of the best ways to take in London’s beautiful skyline is a bird’s-eye view through the crystal-clear glass of a London Eye capsule.

The attraction, located on the southbank of the River Thames, was once the tallest Ferris wheel in the world but was surpassed by the Star of Nanchang in China in 2006. Nevertheless, at 135 metres, it’s still a very impressive structure and a popular spot with tourists and locals alike.

It is, however, not for the fainthearted. But those who dare go up will be rewarded with 360-degree views of landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

There are a range of packages to choose from such as the champagne experience, which includes fast track and a glass of expensive bubbly to enjoy up in the sky.

Address: Riverside Building, County Hall, London SE1 7PB (ticket office address)

Telephone number: 020 7967 8021

Website: https://www.visitbritainshop.com/world/en/lastminutecom-london-eye

Hop aboard for sightseeing with a difference

If heights aren’t your thing, another unusual way to see the city is on the water. Grab an Uber Boat Thames Clipper from 23 pickup points along the River Thames.

With stops at Battersea Power Station, the London Eye, Westminster and Tower Bridge, you’ll be able to soak up all the riverside sights in no time — just make sure you have your cameras ready!

With your ticket purchase you get a guaranteed seat and most are wheelchair and pram accessible, but be sure to check the website to ensure the service caters to your needs. The service runs from early morning until late at night seven days a week.

A bit of shopping and a final meal for the ride

Before you depart the riverside, go for a stroll along the Southbank. There’s a vintage book market under Waterloo Bridge that deserves your attention and lots of quirky places to pick up gifts for friends (or yourself), including Gabriel’s Wharf, a miniature shopping centre of independent stores.

Then, head up to King’s Cross for the final stop of the day: the Courtyard.

Conveniently located right behind the train and tube station, this all-day food hall has five street food stalls to explore, serving up sushi, British tapas, vegan goodness, tacos and duck dishes galore. Grab a seat inside or get your grub to go.

There are plenty of nice seats around Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard, and more shopping opportunities too. A few must-visits are Botanical Boys Homewares — which sells handmade African furniture, textiles, and ceramics — Italian deli Lina Stores, and Blomma Beauty — an eco-conscious beauty store.

After that, all that’s left to do is to say goodbye and mind the gap as you step onto the train platform.

Address: 11 Goods Way, N1C 4DP

Telephone Number: 020 3479 1795 (visitor’s centre)

Website: https://www.kingscross.co.uk/the-courtyard