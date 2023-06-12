4 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Grow On Someone Who Doesn't Like You

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images

We’ve all had an experience where you just don’t click with someone, and no matter how hard you try, you just can’t help but feel like they hate your guts.

In fact, sometimes the harder you try, the worse it gets. You even start to give yourself the ick.

Well, fret not, as TikTok psychologist, Ask Kimberley, has shared four quick hacks for rectifying an awkward social encounter.

Here’s what she recommends…

Become unignorable

“Have you ever noticed when you feel like someone doesn’t like you you naturally shy away from them and you might even become super awkward around them? That’s totally normal and what most people do when they feel like someone doesn’t like them,” says Kimberley.

But when you’re feeling like this, you should actually do the opposite. She says to put yourself in front of them “as much as possible” and have a positive, happy vibe with them.

This works in two ways – it helps show them that any ill feelings aren’t have an effect, but also that you’re a fun, upbeat person to be around.

Ask for a bit of friendly advice

“Studies have shown that asking someone for advice can make them warm to you and may actually make them think you’re smarter,” says Kimberley. It can be anything as simple as asking for ideas on what colour to dye your hair next, or what the best gym to go to in town is.

People like to feel useful and it shows you value their opinion. “Asking them for advice also makes them feel like they’re naturally on your side now and they’re going to want to root for you,” she explains.

Tell them about yourself

Act as if you’re friends already and find ways to tell them about yourself and your life. You’re “The more people know about you the more they see you as a human being and the more likely they are to like you,” advises Kimberley.

Don’t give up!

Don’t stop trying if it doesn’t work right away. “A recent Harvard study actually shows that it takes an average of eight positive encounters with someone to change their mind about you,” says Kimberley. So don’t give up after the first couple of times!

Some people in the comments weren’t so keen on this method, though. Someone commented, “Hell NO. She said she’s not interested, so I’ll respect that and work on myself.”

Another said, “ If someone did this with me, I’d be annoyed tbh.” I can’t say I don’t disagree!