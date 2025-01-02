Tom Werner via Getty Images

We’ve all seen it, been subjected to it … more than likely, we’ve been guilty of being part of it: rudie foodie behaviours. Yet few things strike as much fear in a restaurateur’s heart as a powerful influencer these days.

In an era where the “phone eats first,” the survival and reputation of a restaurant relies on the hype generated by content creators as much as traditional food critics. With constantly updating algorithms and a social mediascape that changes by the hour, many restaurant owners have been unwilling to speak on the record about influencer culture they wish they could change.

But with more creators entering this space daily, establishing best practices is more important than ever. Sharing rules of conduct and expectations is a critical part of reestablishing the power dynamic to be one that’s symbiotic. So we asked restaurateurs, chef-owners, and even top content creators themselves what they wish emerging foodie-influencers knew before they start their journey together. Here are the guidelines they think can help to make a world of difference.

Cool it with the ring lights

In many restaurants, lighting is part of the décor, set up to a certain dimness to create a mood. However, it’s not conducive to good photography, which is why ring lights became so popular overnight among established and would-be influencers.

“When used respectfully, halo lights are great tools for capturing beautiful photos of our offerings,” said Pano I. Karatassos, a cookbook author, executive chef at Kyma and president of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group in Atlanta. However, respectfully is the key term.

Michael Kunz, general manager of The Select in Sandy Springs, Georgia, says, “When working with influencers who are professional, we know they’ll respect restaurant guests, and not use flash and lights in a way that’s intrusive to other guests. If we haven’t worked with them before, we ask that they keep all of this in mind, as our guests’ experience is first priority,” no matter how much clout or followers the content creator has.

“I think there’s a time and a place,” said Mel Toledo, acclaimed chef-owner of Foundation Social Eatery in Alpharetta, Georgia, who pointed out that there’s no knowing why diners are there that evening. While the lights might be helping to showcase your experience, “It could ruin a wedding proposal moment!”

“We understand and respect that influencers have a job to do, and all we ask is that they give us the same courtesy,” said celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie. But, he points out, especially for his Scottish Southern fine dining tasting restaurant Nadair, “Many of our guests have saved up to dine with us, maybe celebrating a special occasion, and I don’t want their experience disrupted by an influencer’s glaring lights and extra requests of the staff. I take my work seriously, too!”

“The lights need to stay at home or not be used,” agreed Farshid Arshid, a partner at UMI and Himitsu in Atlanta, both of which are known for a sexy, dark vibe. The high contrast between the two extreme styles of lighting can hurt the eyes of those who have already adjusted to the environment, creating a safety issue for diners and staff.

Pro Tips: Toledo’s first suggestion is the easiest solution: “Simply ask for an area that has better lighting for their needs,” and the staff will do their best to accommodate. Ady (Wright) Meschke, co-founder of content creator coaching program Influencer Fast Pass and lifestyle hub Verbal Gold Blog, teaches her students to think ahead. “The key is to be self-aware and polite. I usually go for quieter times and locations, and always ask to be seated away from other patrons so I won’t disturb them rather than sitting front and centre.”

“When using the light, I turn it on facing down in my lap, quickly get the shot, and then turn it off immediately. It’s important not to point it at anyone or leave it on when you check your shots. I know it sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised,” she added.

“Another trick I learned ... is to use your phone’s screen brightness instead of the flashlight. Turn the brightness all the way up and use it to softly illuminate the plate. It’s a much less harsh light!”

Don’t be pushy about access

The organic growth of professional influencers has created a responsive environment in the food world, which means there’s not a lot of clarity or rules for conduct and expectation. That’s why Kunz stresses to “make sure the agreement is defined ahead of time ― what you expect the influencer to deliver, what the restaurant will be providing for food and beverages, etc.”

There are also a variety of ways working content creators may come across these expectations. Demanding free food for content or threatening a negative review if the restaurant doesn’t oblige ― as many small restaurants in the Tri-State Restaurant Club Facebook group have complained of over the years ― is not it.

Neither is making requests outside of one’s niche. When those are turned down, it’s not personal, it’s a business decision. Arshid shares that sometimes, his venues aren’t able to accommodate when they find out the influencer is “not really our demographic or doesn’t have relevance to what we do.” Just like any other marketing strategy, it doesn’t make sense to invest if the messaging isn’t going toward their audience.

Additionally, “a plus one is usually our offer,” Toledo says, and this seems to be the standard for most arrangements. “In the past, we’ve had a request for a child to be included and honoured it ― little people need to eat, too!” But typically, a table for two (not a group hang) has been established as the sweet spot for restaurant owners, publicists and influencers, who need to be able to focus on their work, too.

Thomas Winz via Getty Images Yes, you're still expected to tip a proportional amount for a free meal.

You still need to tip for a comped meal

A point of contention between restaurant staff and content creators has been about the graciousness of gratuities. Many newbies don’t recognise that tips are not included in the comped meals or experience, and the service staff that’s been assigned to them as VIPs are working extra hard to make an especially good impression and accommodate their work-related special requests. That costs them additional time and labor, as well as tips that a standard paying table would leave. Anonymous waitstaff at several high-end restaurants in Atlanta have bemoaned this misunderstanding to the point that many have expressed extreme gratitude and surprise when content creators leave proportionate tips.

Many restaurants and public relations agencies have also added guidelines to their media invitations to help educate the importance of tipping. Kinz said that at The Select, “We do ask influencers to be responsible for tipping their servers when dining on their own,” e.g., not with a member of the marketing team or a publicist.

Pro Tips: Meschke says, “Tipping the staff is a must, especially when they’re going above and beyond to make our experience special. As content creators, we sometimes ask them to do things like bring out dishes in a specific order, hold a drink a certain way, or even be featured in our content. Their effort and flexibility make a big difference in the quality of what we create, so tipping is a non-negotiable way to show gratitude.”

“Even if we’re there to promote the restaurant, the staff ― especially servers ― aren’t directly benefiting from that exposure,” she added. “A lot of them rely on tips as a big part of their income, so tipping generously is how we acknowledge their hard work.” This means 18%, minimum, by most standard rates.

Don’t order more than you can realistically eat

So often, you’ll see enormous tableaux of food dramatically spread across tables. But it may not all get eaten, making food waste for sheer drama another sore point for restaurants, especially with the rising cost of food, food waste, and food insecurity.

“We’d like our influencer guests to capture the full experience of a Buckhead Life restaurant, but also encourage them to order only what they can truly enjoy,” Karatassos said.

“Food is meant to be savoured, not just staged for photos, so I always make sure I’m enjoying what I’m showcasing. Authentic, relatable moments are what people connect with, because let’s be real ― no one wants to see something overly curated and fake,” added Meschke.

Along with that responsibility for authenticity comes a need for fact-checking. While there, “Ask questions! Please!” the anonymous manager begs. “We want to share food stories and help you understand the dish, the thought, the inspiration.” Toledo adds that it can potentially be a nightmare if inaccuracies become widespread.

Personally, Meschke is typically most interested in learning context. “Whether it’s a restaurant with 50 years of history or a signature dish, I love sharing the backstories,” she said.

“I really believe that as creators with a platform, we have a responsibility to give out trustworthy info and a well-rounded perspective, especially if your community is booking trips and experiences based on your recommendations,” Meschke said. “I’m always fact-checking and researching the places I’m headed beforehand to make sure they’ve got good reviews and no red flags.”