4 Symptoms You May Not Realise Are Actually Signs Of Early Menopause

Half of the population will experience menopause at some point in their life but for younger people, it can be difficult to identify the symptoms, especially for early menopause.

Early menopause is when an individual’s periods stop before the age of 45, and it affects 5% of women.

Advertisement

Isla Telfer, co-founder of GLORIAH, a menopause focussed personal care brand that creates luxury products to help people manage the first signs of the menopause, said: “More and more people are entering menopause early. Whether it’s through surgical menopause, Primary Ovarian Insufficiency, Endometriosis, they share one thing in common – a lack of recognition by professionals, friends, family, and society.”

This is sadly unsurprising. Even for standard menopause, a massive 90% of workplaces have no formal support for women experiencing menopause, according to a recent report.

However, the earlier you can identify early menopause symptoms, the sooner you can get the treatment that you need.

What are the signs of early menopause?

Telfer and her business partner Jessica Watson shared the four crucial symptoms of early menopause.

Hot flashes

A sudden feeling of heat in the face, chest and neck, accompanied by chills and sweating profusely could be a hot flash — one of the most common symptoms of menopause.

Advertisement

This can also present as suddenly feeling cold in those same areas as well as feeling anxious and having an elevated heart rate.

Sleep problems

The founders say that insomnia, night sweats from hot flashes, and sleep apnoea can all play their part in causing sleep issues during menopause.

However, rest is essential for menopause, as it helps to alleviate other symptoms. The NHS recommends wearing light clothing and keeping your bedroom cool to help tackle sleep issues.

Mood and cognition changes

The founders urge that mood changes and increased anxiety can be symptoms of menopause. Additionally, if you’re having problems concentrating or remembering things, you may be entering early menopause. This is because the hormonal changes that come with menopause can affect both your physical and mental health.

A recent study from the University College London found that talking therapy, such as mindfulness, group and cognitive behaviour therapy, could help tackle mood changes caused by menopause.

Advertisement

Vaginal dryness

Experiencing vaginal dryness could be a symptom of menopause.

This is caused by a drop in oestrogen thinning the lining of the vagina and vulva tissue. Using a lubricant during sex and a good vaginal moisturiser day-to-day can help alleviate this painful symptom.