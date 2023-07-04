Michael Mosley Warns Of 5 Breakfast Foods To Avoid On Holiday

Let’s be honest: the breakfast buffet is one of the best parts of going on holiday.
Those continental set-ups with the croissants, cheeses and delicious orange juice help set you up for the day in just the right way.
But if you’re watching your health then it might be good to know there are definitely more nutritious options to pick when you’re having breakfast.
Healthy-living advocate Michael Mosley can help you there, as he’s shared his list of foods to steer clear of when it comes to holiday breakfasts, as part of his Fast 800 programme.
His no-go list includes…
- Fruit juices and dried fruit
- Pastries
- Cereals
- Muffins and cake
- Hash browns
Why? Well, recent research shows that processed foods such as muffins, cakes and pastries aren’t amazing for our long-term health.
And deep-fried foods like hash browns can contain a lot of saturated fat from the oil they’re cooked in, plus added salt.
So, what should you eat instead?
If you want to maintain energy levels and stay healthy while away, Mosley recommends these breakfast items instead:
- Omelettes – some hotels have omelette stations where you can choose your own fillings, so don’t be shy with the vegetables. Eggs are particularly good for breakfast, at around 6g of protein per portion and packed with nutrients and minerals.
- Greek yogurt – rich in protein, calcium and iodine, Greek yogurt with a side of fresh berries is a fab way to get your day started.
- Veggies - you’ll often find veggies like spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms at the breakfast bar, which, luckily enough, pair really well with eggs (see above).
- Cheese, nuts and avocadoes are great healthy fats to add to your plate as they’ll keep you fuller for longer.
With that all said, if you’re anything like me, holidays are the time to let loose and really enjoy yourself. So, I will be stacking my plate high with pasteis de nata when I visit Portugal later this year, thank you very much.
And maybe I’ll add some berries on the side… You know, for balance.