5 Breathtaking Abu Dhabi Sights

You’ve touched down, picked up your suitcases and are hotel bound. Stick the out of office on: the holiday has officially begun.

While your diary currently contains nothing more than “dip in the pool” and “reapply sunscreen” for the next two weeks, now is actually the time to think about experiencing more than just luxury accommodation and tropical weather on your Abu Dhabi break.

With studies showing a strong link between new experiences and happiness - and with 78 per cent of millennials saying they spend money on an experiences rather than buying something - holidays are now about mixing things up and going slightly off the beaten track for a far more fulfilling break.

If you find yourself in the UAE capital, there’s a wealth of new things to try. Kayaking among a flock of flamingos? Camping under a galaxy of stars in the desert? Here’s our suggestions for how a break in the city can end up enriching your life.

Marvel at historic paintings

Fine art lovers rejoiced when a second outpost of Paris’ Le Louvre museum opened up in the city in 2017. Its permanent collection is breathtaking enough - more than 600 pieces of art across 23 galleries - but amongst all the works by Van Gogh, Matisse and Monet lies something pretty special: Napoleon Crossing the Alps, by late 18th and early 19th century painter, Jacques-Louis David, which is on loan from the museum at the Palace of Versailles.

The painting, which depicts the French military leader heading to Italy on the back of a stallion (more of a representation, as he actually did the crossing on a mule, but that wouldn’t have quite sent the right message) signals the beginning of a new era of a French power grab - one that had profound implications for the rest of Europe.

Entrance AED 63, louvreabudhabi.ae