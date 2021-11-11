5 Checks To See If You've Been Greenwashed By A 'Sustainable' Product

Green Impact, a climate consultancy group, says there are some main signs to watch out for:

1. Jargon: Words or terms with no clear meaning (e.g. “eco-friendly”). Are there examples of how they’re being eco-friendly? What evidence is there to support the buzzwords they use?

2. Green product vs. dirty company. They may have a green new product or project, but how eco-conscious is their wider company? What’s the point of an energy-efficient lightbulb, for example, if it was made in a factory that pollutes rivers?

3. Suggestive pictures. Green images that indicate an unjustified green impact (e.g. flowers blooming from exhaust pipes).

4. Best in class. Declaring they are slightly greener than the rest, even if the rest are pretty terrible.

5. Imaginary friends. This could be a “label” that looks like third party endorsement — except that it may be made up. Does the third-party have the same claim on their website/marketing? Where is the proof that it’s been approved by a greener organisation?