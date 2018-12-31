5 Gorgeous UK Country Boltholes For A Weekend Winter Getaway

Escape to the British countryside this winter for a relaxing weekend getaway. Whether it’s a romantic mini-break, a trip with your close friends or some respite from a busy few months, take your pick from five of the UK’s cosiest country retreats with stunning scenery and elegant interiors to enjoy. Wrap up warm for walks through small villages or cuddle up by the fire in your chicest pyjamas, (find your inspiration from our favourites here), and embrace some much-needed downtime. Feast on local pub lunches and meander along the coastline to return home rested and well fed. These five idyllic destinations, recommended to HuffPost UK by TripExpert.com, are dotted around the country from Devon to Yorkshire and range from vintage boutique picks to tucked away woodland cabins. Big Barn, Devon

Only 15 minutes from the beach, the owner of Big Barn, Caroline, has created the perfect place to whisk away your significant other for a romantic weekend. Both eclectic and luxurious, its combination of oak staircases, vintage beds, balcony windows and old stone walls are a truly welcoming sight on arrival and the whole place is surrounded by meadow, rolling countryside and crisp sea air. Address: Larcombe Farm, East Allington, Totnes TQ9 7QB For prices and availability email: info@bigbarndevon.co.uk or call +44 (0) 1548 521670 North Star Club, Yorkshire

Nestled in the woodland of the Yorkshire Worlds, the North Star Club’s has eight suites to choose from. Each has a veranda, sitting room, bedroom and indulgent spa bathroom, with an outdoor fire pit to enjoy as a couple or in a group of friends. Have some me-time and snuggle up with a book by the fire in the Woodshed, a cosy communal relaxation space where tea, coffee and homemade cake are on offer all day. Just outside there’s a canopied campfire so when the sun sets you can star-gaze. Get outdoors and active to enjoy the crisp Yorkshire air in two national parks, plus there’s a heritage coastline and several Michelin starred restaurants to dine from. The Woodville, Amy Johnson, Moon and Sitwell suites sleep up to six, while the Atkinson Grimshaw, Whitby, White Rose and Hideaway suites fit four. Address: Sancton, York YO43 4RE Book here: When two or more people book a suite, receive 25% off. The Wellington, Bristol

A home away from home, The Wellington is actually a boutique hotel in the very heart of Bristol, housing eight modern and inviting ensuite rooms above a pub style restaurant, so you’ll never be too far from the local pint or a full English. Located at the top of Gloucester Road, this one is only 10 minutes from Bristol city centre for a spot of shopping, but head to Brandon Hill park for views of the entire city from the top of Cabot Tower or enjoy a panorama of the city’s history and spectacular architecture when crossing the Clifton Suspension Bridge. Address: Gloucester Road, Horfield, Bristol BS7 8UR Book here: prices from £44 a night Luton Hoo Hotel, Luton

For something a little more luxurious, splurge on a nights stay at the Luton Hoo Hotel. The five-star sprawling country house boasts 18th century decor, roof garden terraces, marble fireplaces and ornate ceilings across 228 bedrooms. and is only a half hour train ride away from London. Plus, in the mansion master bedrooms you’ll find a first class view of the 1,065-acre estate. Indulge in a trip to the spa for a day of pampering, or enjoy the fine dining on offer in The Wenher restaurant, modelled by the architects of the Ritz Hotel. While more of an indulgent spend, don’t miss the 2 for 1 offer from 2 January to 30 April, where you can enjoy a complimentary second night, or save £50 on a two night stay. Address: The Mansion House, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3TQ Book here: Prices: From £135 per person Brownber Hall, Yorkshire Dales

Take to the Yorkshire Dales and stay at the quintessentially British country home, Brownber Hall. A stone’s throw from the Lake District, it overlooks the rolling Howgill Fells, perfect for a mid-morning stroll and lovers of the great outdoors. The eight bedrooms it houses are chic, luxe but no less comforting. With eclectic vintage furniture, each room is completely different to the last. Dine in the restaurant and feast on its homemade sourdough pizzas, granola, marmalade and local Westmoreland sausages, after a hike through the hills or an evening spent by the fire. Address: Newbiggin-on-Lune, Kirkby Stephen CA17 4NX Book here ﻿