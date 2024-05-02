5 Surprising Things That Count Towards Your Daily Water Intake

The NHS Eatwell Guide recommends that adults drink 6-8 glasses of water per day, every day.

Which, in theory, seems simple enough. Across the day, just fit in these glasses of water and you’re good to go. You’re healthy, you’re inspirational, you should honestly start a wellbeing TikTok account at this point, to be honest.

Often, though, it just seems impossible to fit this around a busy life and the caffeinated drinks we rely on to get us through the day. What are we supposed to do?? Stop drinking tea and coffee in the name of being more hydrated?

Well, no. Because our water intake per day... Actually includes those.

The food and drinks that count towards your recommended daily water intake

Tea and coffee

Yes! Really! If, like most of the nation, you can’t get enough of tea and coffee, rest assured that these drinks actually count towards your daily water intake.

According to Web MD: “Many used to believe that they were dehydrating, but that myth has been debunked. The diuretic effect does not offset hydration.”

Fruit juices and smoothies

According to the British Dietetic Association (BDA): “Pure vegetable or fruit juices and smoothies do provide water and other nutrients but also contain free sugars, so limit to one small cup per day.”

A sweet little treat once a day? Very doable.

Dairy and plant-based milks

Whether you’re plant-based loyal or prefer to do things the traditional way with dairy milk, you are getting hydration benefits.

According to Everyday Health: “While all dairy and dairy-free milks will count toward your hydration goals for the day, if you do opt for a dairy alternative, be sure to read the nutrition facts label carefully as you’ll want it to be replacing as many of the nutrients in cow’s milk as possible.”

Fruits and vegetables

This makes perfect sense when you think about it but yes, fruits and veg count towards your daily water intake!

Bupa said: “Lots of fruit and vegetables are also great sources of water. In fact, around a fifth of your daily fluid intake comes from the foods you eat.”

In fact, if you’re a fan of cucumbers, tomatoes, spinach, melon, mushrooms and broccoli, these are all over 90% water!

Sports drinks

If you’re a sucker for sports drinks, especially after a particularly gruelling workout, you’re actually helping to improve your hydration levels!

According to The British Nutrition Foundation: “Sports drinks usually contain some carbohydrates and electrolytes. These can help the fluid from the drink be absorbed into the body more quickly, replace some of the sodium that may be lost when sweating and will provide some calories.”

However, the foundation warned that these drinks are only really essential after a workout.