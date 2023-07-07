5 Ways To Use Less Water In Your Garden This Summer

Imgorthand via Getty Images

We all want to cut down on how much waste we’re producing, whether that be plastic wraps or wasting water when we’re showering or brushing our teeth.

And you can extend your eco-friendliness to the garden, too, by finding ways to cut down on how much water you’re using and take advantage of the natural rainwater that we get in abundance here in the UK.

This can be especially useful if you’re living in an area of the UK that currently has a hosepipe ban in place, meaning you can still keep your garden flourishing.

Without further ado, here are some quick and easy ways to make your water go further…

1. Use grey water

You know that water that goes down the drain when you shower, bathe or wash your dishes? That can actually be used to keep your plants watered.

Don’t worry too much about soap and detergent killing your plants, as most composts are effective at filtering out any chemicals, and the soap can even sometimes act as a mild fertiliser, according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

Win, win!

2. Buy some ‘rain chains’

These hanging ornamental links often look like windchimes, but they’re a bit more practical — they deliver water directly to your plants!

They collect the falling water and help transport it down the chain to wherever you’ve directed the chain. For instance, above a pot of flowers, or above a bed of plants.

They look super cute as well, so are a fun and stylish way to keep your plants hydrated.

3. Use irrigation pots

Irrigation pots are usually made of clay and have a spout that fills with tap or rainwater that’ll then be dispersed into the soil, providing a constant source of water.

They’re not only good for dry spells, but holidays away when you can’t get to your beloved garden.

4. Get a water butt

Buying a big water tank (or water butt) for the garden is a brilliant way to store rainwater that you can then use to water your plants with. They’re normally quite affordable, too.

5. Mulch around plants