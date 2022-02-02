Cavan Images via Getty Images

With dry January finally done and dusted we can get back to enjoying our favourite alcoholic drinks. If you’re a big cocktail fan, finding a good cocktail bar can be overwhelming. There are hundreds to choose from all over the country, but which one will serve the best mojito or porn star martini?

Lucky for us, the list of the 2022 Top 50 Cocktail Bars has been released.

The experimental Lab 22, found in the heart of Wales, takes the top spot after jumping up 32 places in two years thanks to its daring drinks menu from award-winning head bartender Max Hayward.

The list also features bars such as London’s Swift Soho, which is number two on the list, and The Connaught Bar coming in third place, which was also voted number one in the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Other bars include Pennyroyal, which is situated Cardiff, ranking at number 36. It’s known for its friendly neighbourhood vibe and bold, eccentric cocktails.

The bars on the list are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers. On the hunt for a new cocktail bar? Keep reading.

The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2022:



1. Lab 22, Cardiff

2. Swift Soho, London

3. The Connaught Bar, London

4. Tayēr + Elementary, London

5. Satan’s Whiskers, London

6. Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh

7. Three Sheets, London

8. Oriole, London

9. Panda and Sons, Edinburgh

10. Speak in Code, Manchester

11. A Bar With Shapes For A Name, London

12. Disrepute, London

13. Nightjar, London

14. Homeboy Bar, London

15. American Bar, London

16. SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester

17. Opium Cocktails & Dim Sum Parlour, London

18. Coupette, London

19. Artesian, London

20. Scarfes Bar, London

21. Trailer Happiness, London

22. Lucky Liquor co., Edinburgh

23. Happiness Forgets, London

24. Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds

25. Little Mercies, London

26. The Absent Ear, Glasgow

27. The Milk Thistle, Bristol

28. Berry & Rye, Liverpool

29. Laki Kane, London

30. Filthy XIII, Bristol

31. Lyaness, London

32. Roland’s Leeds, Leeds

33. Gungho!, Brighton

34. Hacha, London

35. The Hideout, Bath

36. Pennyroyal, Cardiff

37. Couch, Birmingham

38. Bar Termini, London

39. Below Stairs, Leeds

40. Hey Palu, Edinburgh

41. Public, Sheffield

42. Hedonist, Leeds

43. Present Company, Liverpool

44. The Pineapple Club, Birmingham

45. Publiq., London

46. Ojo Rojo, Bournemouth

47. L’ Atelier du Vin, Brighton

48. Callooh Callay, London

49. Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne