50 Vintage Photos Of Pride Parades

Carl Viti via AP Members of the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Marching Band and Twirling Corps dance down San Francisco's Market Street on June 27, 1982.

Pride Month is in full swing, and people finally have the chance to honor the occasion in person. But as folks live in this present moment of celebration, June also offers the opportunity to look back at the history of Pride and all it stands for.

LGBTQ pride parades in the US date back to 1970, the year after the Stonewall riots in New York City. In June 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, sparking riots and protests that galvanised the gay rights movement. Since then, members of the LGBTQ community and their allies have commemorated the anniversary of these events by marching in support of the queer community and celebrating queer identity.

In honour of Pride this year, we’ve rounded up 50 vintage photos from pride parades dating back to the 1970s.