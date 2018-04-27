50 Years Of The Abortion Act: Meet The Next Generation Of Family Planning Doctors

Fifty years ago today the Abortion Act 1967 came into effect, making it possible for women to access safe and legal abortion in Britain on the NHS.

Yet half a century later, a shortage of doctors trained in abortion care means women sometimes face long delays in securing an appointment, when the legal cut-off for a procedure is marked at 24 weeks.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service, BPAS, one of the leading abortion providers in the UK, has said a lack of doctors “who are willing or able” to provide terminations means women are unable to access the care they need on a regular basis.

Though the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) has offered an Advanced Training Skills Module in abortion care since 2007, reports suggest fewer than 1% of trainees completing such modules have taken it.

The RCOG says that between 2007 and 2017, only 44 trainees out of about 5,000 junior doctors completed the abortion care module – a necessary qualification to develop the high-level skills required for a consultant post in abortion, a key area in women’s healthcare.

BPAS said: “There are many young medics interested in abortion care, but in recent years there have been problems with getting exposure and training.

“On a regular basis BPAS is unable to find appointments for women who are left with no choice but to continue an unwanted pregnancy that can in fact put their health at risk.”

With a renewed focus on training young medics to specialise in the procedure, a new generation of family planning doctors are hoping to prompt change – and are encouraging their colleagues to specialise in abortion care too.

Alice Howe, 29, is currently a practicing GP in Dartford, and is planning to specialise in sexual health from next year. As a teenager, she said several of her friends had abortions and she was struck by how difficult it was to secure the procedure, and how far they had to travel – the nearest abortion centre was more than two hours away from their village in south Wales.

“A couple of my friends had really traumatic experiences, they were hassled outside by campaigners. They were made to feel like it was a really awful, wrong thing to do. I’ve never got to grips with why people think it’s bad.”

An ardent supporter of access to abortion, Howe said she is concerned by how few medical students actively want to become providers of the service. “Most of my friends and (medical) colleagues would say ‘Yes, I’m pro-choice’, but then wouldn’t want to do anything about it. That’s why provision is so low.

“Even in obstetrics and gynaecology, there are so few trainees who are willing to do the abortion module and become abortion providers.”