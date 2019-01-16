6 Delicious Plates You Didn’t Know Were Waiting For You In Abu Dhabi

If you finish your holiday without a phone full of gastronomic delights ready to set your Insta on fire, did you even go on holiday?

One place where said gastronomic opportunities abound is the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. In recent years, the city’s food scene - from the sticky, baked and deep-fried to the elegant, refined and subtle - has boomed.

Peckish? Here’s our pick of six must-eat dishes from some of the city’s best eateries.

Who’s for hummus?

Where would we be without hummus? The creamiest, lemon, garlic and tahini fragranced dip, scooped up with warm, pillowy-soft flatbread... traditionally a starter or side dish, when it’s this good - as it is at the Rosewood’s Sambusek Lebanese restaurant (AED 48) - we say throw out the rule book and make it a whole meal. Lip-smacking snacking.