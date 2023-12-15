6 Tricks Coffee Experts Use To Stop Caffeine Jitters Fast

Nastasic via Getty Images Young Asian woman drinking coffee in sidewalk cafe

Ah... there’s nothing quite like getting that buzz from the first coffee of the day.

However, by the second or third cup of joe, our favourite hot beverage can come with an unwanted side order of a serious set of the dreaded caffeine jitters.

For those of us who are sensitive to caffeine in the first place, coffee shakes can be caused by just one surprisingly strong coffee – cue the heart palpitations and sweats.

Well, spare a thought for Howey Gill, Grind’s Head of Coffee, who’s had to taste 180 coffees in a day before (we’ve got the jitters just thinking about it).

He tells us: ″On my first trip to a coffee farm I had to taste 180 coffees in an afternoon (after tasting a few in the morning too) – I basically laid in my hotel bed, buzzed as hell, then got up at 6am to go to another coffee tasting. Basically I’ve lived it.”

However, fortunately for us, Howey has let HuffPost UK in on his whole host of tricks that can banish the shakes for good.