LifeHealthageingmenopause

There Are Up To 62 Menopause Symptoms. How Many Have You Heard Of?

90% of women weren't educated on what to expect, research suggests.
By 

invizbk via Getty Images

If you’ve experienced menopause or know somebody who has, you’ll probably have seen or heard of at least one symptom you didn’t expect.

On average, a BMC Women’s Health study found that people experiencing menopause or perimenopause had about 10.7 symptoms.

But less than half of them knew how to handle them ― likely not helped by the fact that more than 90% of women were never taught about the menopause in school.

Only 60% sought more information once they started noticing symptoms, University College London discovered.

Still, you might be surprised to discover that there are 62 symptoms that ygiene and health company Essity shared with HuffPost UK.

″[These] findings tell us that it’s a heavily misunderstood subject and the taboo surrounding it means women aren’t accessing the information and advice that could really help them,” a spokesperson for the company says.

What are 62 menopause symptoms?

Per Dr Naomi Potter, who paired with Essity, these are:

  1. Palpitations
  2. Chest pain
  3. Breast tenderness
  4. Itchy skin
  5. Dry skin
  6. Rosacea
  7. Acne
  8. Thin skin
  9. Collagen loss
  10. Crying
  11. Brain fog
  12. Memory loss
  13. Poor concentration
  14. Word finding difficulty
  15. Anxiety
  16. Low mood
  17. Worsening PMS
  18. Anger/rage
  19. Irritability
  20. Headache
  21. Migraines
  22. Joint pain
  23. Joint stiffness
  24. Vaginal dryness
  25. Vaginal discharge
  26. Vulval itch
  27. Perineal itch
  28. Vulval/vaginal electric shocks
  29. Increase in thrush
  30. Increase in BV
  31. Poor libido
  32. High libido
  33. Weight gain
  34. Scalp hair loss
  35. Unwanted hair growth
  36. Urinary infections
  37. Urinary incontinence
  38. Urinary urgency
  39. Nocturia (getting up at night to pee)
  40. Sexual dysfunction
  41. Chest tightness
  42. Constipation
  43. Gastric reflux
  44. Fatigue
  45. Night sweats
  46. Hot flushes
  47. Cold flushes
  48. Period increased frequency
  49. Periods decreased frequency
  50. Heavier periods
  51. Muscle loss
  52. Tinnitus
  53. Dry eyes
  54. Watery eyes
  55. Burning mouth
  56. Gum disease
  57. Foot pain
  58. Frozen shoulder
  59. Insomnia
  60. Histamine sensitivity
  61. New allergy
  62. Body odour change

What helps with menopause symptoms?

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) helps to replace the oestrogen and progesterone your body loses during menopause and perimenopause.

The NHS says “The main benefit of HRT is that it can help relieve most menopause and perimenopause symptoms, including hot flushes, brain fog, joint pains, mood swings and vaginal dryness.”

It can improve a range of symptoms within a matter of weeks or months.

Taking HRT can even lower your risk of developing hormone-related health problems including osteoporosis and heart disease.

They add that the benefits usually far outweigh any risk ― speak to your doctor if you notice symptoms.

|
Submit a tip
Close