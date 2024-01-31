65 Best 'I Love You' Quotes

“Our love cannot be measured, it just is.” - John Paul Stevens

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” - Maya Angelou

“I cannot exist without you... I am forgetful of everything but seeing you again... My Life seems to stop there—I see no further. You have absorb’d me.” - John Keats

“I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long, I will stay with you. ... There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death, I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression and I am braver than loneliness and nothing will ever exhaust me.” - Elizabeth Gilbert

“Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” - Robert Sexton

“Love is an emotion experienced by the many and enjoyed by the few.” - George Jean Nathan

“But once in awhile, like today, I meditate on it and realise how lucky I am to share my life with the greatest woman I ever met. You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You’re the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence. I love you very much.” - Johnny Cash

“I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” - E.M. Forster

“The love we give away is the only love we keep.” - Elbert Hubbard

“Love is the ultimate expression of the will to live.” - Tom Wolfe

“Love is sharing your popcorn.” - Charles Schultz

“Love is the ultimate outlaw. It just won’t adhere to any rules. The most any of us can do is to sign on as its accomplice. Instead of vowing to honour and obey, maybe we should swear to aid and abet. That would mean that security is out of the question. The words ‘make’ and ‘stay’ become inappropriate. My love for you has no strings attached. I love you for free.” - Tom Robbins

“We need not think alike to love alike.” - Francis David