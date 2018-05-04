7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Help Your Bank Holiday Go The Right Way

When the weather outside is anything above room temperature, wine just doesn’t cut it for us. We want to feel summery, which means sunglasses, sandals, suncream, and of course, cocktails.
With this in mind, we’ve asked seven hotels and bars across the UK for their best sunshine-friendly cocktail recipes.
This bank holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher, so grab your pals and get mixing.
1. Beach Vibes
Pretend the sound of traffic outside is actually the sweet whoosh of sea waves with this rum-based delight named The Bastion Beach, available at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool.
Ingredients:
25 ml Bacardi Carta Fuego
25 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca
12.5 ml passion Fruit syrup
12.5 ml strawberry syrup
25 ml orange juice
12.5 ml cranberry juice
Muddled strawberries
Method: Shake all ingredients and pour over clean ice in a hurricane glass, garnished with half a passion fruit.
2. Flower Power
Transport yourself to an English country garden with this melon liqueur-based cocktail inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show. The tipple, named Honeydew, is available to buy at Sopwell House in Hertfordshire from 22-26 May 2018.
Ingredients:
40ml Midori
15ml fresh lime juice
20ml apple juice
Garnish: Edible flower
Method: Prepare a martini glass with ice. Add the Midori, fresh lime juice and apple juice to a cocktail shaker and combine. Pour into the prepared glass, garnish with an edible flower and enjoy.
3. A Sailor’s Tipple
According to the maestros at Bohemia Bar and Restaurant in Jersey, the Gimlet was originally served to sailors to combat scurvy, but thankfully you don’t have to contract the illness to enjoy it.
Ingredients:
50ml gin
25ml lime cordial or fresh-squeezed lime juice
1 wedge of lime
Method: Shake ingredients together with ice cubes and strain into a glass. Garnish with a wedge of lime.
4. Candy Floss Magic
This candy floss inspired drink will have you reminiscing about your childhood in no time. It’s served with a candy floss topping at The Ivy in the Lanes in Brighton, but is still deliciously sweet without.
Ingredients:
20ml Havana 3-year-old rum
Rose juice
Grenadine
Champagne
Method: Combine first three ingredients, shake and strain, top up with Champagne (or Prosecco). Garnish with candy floss on a stick without ice.
5. Whisky Wonder
If there’s one thing the Scottish know, it’s their whisky and this beetroot-based wonder from Fairmont St Andrews shows just that.
Ingredients:
35ml Eden Mill (St Andrews) blended whisky (or another Scottish blended whisky)
15ml Disaronno
26ml organic beetroot juice
1 whole lemon juiced
Dash of sugar syrup
Dash of gingerbread syrup
Method: Chill cocktail glass with ice. Mix all ingredients with ice in a shaker then discard ice from glasses. Strain into glass and add garnish of lemon peel.
6. Berry Nice
The refreshing Blackberry And Ginger Mule is the perfect way to cool down after a long afternoon in the sunshine. Make it at home or pop into The Principal Edinburgh, George Street.
Ingredients:
3 blackberries
50ml Tito’s vodka
10ml sugar syrup
25ml ginger cordial
15ml lime juice
Fever-Tree ginger beer
Garnish: blackberry, mint sprig
Method: Place three blackberries into the glass and muddle (crush with the back of a spoon if you don’t have a muddler). Add the vodka, sugar syrup, ginger cordial and lime juice to the glass and stir with some cubed ice. Top with ginger beer and more ice if you need it. Garnish with a blackberry and a sprig of mint.
7. Breakfast Bonanza
If hair of the dog is the order of the day, look no further than The Breakfast Martini, available from the Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel in London. The bar’s cocktail maestro Salvatore Calabrese shared his recipe with us.
Ingredients:
50ml Star of Bombay (or any good quality gin)
15ml Cointreau
15ml fresh lemon juice
One good spoonful of orange shredded marmalade
Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker, stir to dilute the marmalade before adding ice – this prevents the marmalade crystallising. Add ice and shake.