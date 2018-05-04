EDITION
    LIFESTYLE
    04/05/2018 11:31 BST

    7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Help Your Bank Holiday Go The Right Way

    Because summery weather = summery drinks.

    When the weather outside is anything above room temperature, wine just doesn’t cut it for us. We want to feel summery, which means sunglasses, sandals, suncream, and of course, cocktails.

    With this in mind, we’ve asked seven hotels and bars across the UK for their best sunshine-friendly cocktail recipes.

    This bank holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher, so grab your pals and get mixing. 

    1. Beach Vibes

    Pretend the sound of traffic outside is actually the sweet whoosh of sea waves with this rum-based delight named The Bastion Beach, available at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool. 

    The Shankly Hotel

    Ingredients:
    25 ml Bacardi Carta Fuego
    25 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca
    12.5 ml passion Fruit syrup
    12.5 ml strawberry syrup
    25 ml orange juice
    12.5 ml cranberry juice
    Muddled strawberries

    Method: Shake all ingredients and pour over clean ice in a hurricane glass, garnished with half a passion fruit.

    2. Flower Power 

    Transport yourself to an English country garden with this melon liqueur-based cocktail inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show. The tipple, named Honeydew, is available to buy at Sopwell House in Hertfordshire from 22-26 May 2018. 

    Sopwell House

    Ingredients:
    40ml Midori
    15ml fresh lime juice
    20ml apple juice
    Garnish: Edible flower

    Method: Prepare a martini glass with ice. Add the Midori, fresh lime juice and apple juice to a cocktail shaker and combine. Pour into the prepared glass, garnish with an edible flower and enjoy.

    3. A Sailor’s Tipple

    According to the maestros at Bohemia Bar and Restaurant in Jersey, the Gimlet was originally served to sailors to combat scurvy, but thankfully you don’t have to contract the illness to enjoy it. 

    Bohemia Bar and Restaurant

    Ingredients: 
    50ml gin
    25ml lime cordial or fresh-squeezed lime juice
    1 wedge of lime

    Method: Shake ingredients together with ice cubes and strain into a glass. Garnish with a wedge of lime. 

    4. Candy Floss Magic

    This candy floss inspired drink will have you reminiscing about your childhood in no time. It’s served with a candy floss topping at The Ivy in the Lanes in Brighton, but is still deliciously sweet without. 

    The Ivy in the Lanes

    Ingredients:
    20ml Havana 3-year-old rum
    Rose juice
    Grenadine
    Champagne 

    Method: Combine first three ingredients, shake and strain, top up with Champagne (or Prosecco). Garnish with candy floss on a stick without ice.

    5. Whisky Wonder

    If there’s one thing the Scottish know, it’s their whisky and this beetroot-based  wonder from Fairmont St Andrews shows just that. 

    Fairmont St Andrews

    Ingredients:
    35ml Eden Mill (St Andrews) blended whisky (or another Scottish blended whisky)
    15ml Disaronno
    26ml organic beetroot juice
    1 whole lemon juiced
    Dash of sugar syrup
    Dash of gingerbread syrup

    Method: Chill cocktail glass with ice. Mix all ingredients with ice in a shaker then discard ice from glasses. Strain into glass and add garnish of lemon peel. 

    6. Berry Nice

    The refreshing Blackberry And Ginger Mule is the perfect way to cool down after a long afternoon in the sunshine. Make it at home or pop into The Principal Edinburgh, George Street. 

    The Principal Edinburgh

    Ingredients: 
    3 blackberries
    50ml Tito’s vodka 
    10ml sugar syrup
    25ml ginger cordial
    15ml lime juice
    Fever-Tree ginger beer
    Garnish: blackberry, mint sprig

    Method: Place three blackberries into the glass and muddle (crush with the back of a spoon if you don’t have a muddler). Add the vodka, sugar syrup, ginger cordial and lime juice to the glass and stir with some cubed ice. Top with ginger beer and more ice if you need it. Garnish with a blackberry and a sprig of mint. 

    7. Breakfast Bonanza

    If hair of the dog is the order of the day, look no further than The Breakfast Martini, available from the Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel in London. The bar’s cocktail maestro Salvatore Calabrese shared his recipe with us. 

    Donovan Bar at Browns Hotel

    Ingredients:
    50ml Star of Bombay (or any good quality gin)
    15ml Cointreau
    15ml fresh lemon juice
    One good spoonful of orange shredded marmalade 

    Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker, stir to dilute the marmalade before adding ice – this prevents the marmalade crystallising. Add ice and shake. 

