7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Help Your Bank Holiday Go The Right Way

When the weather outside is anything above room temperature, wine just doesn’t cut it for us. We want to feel summery, which means sunglasses, sandals, suncream, and of course, cocktails.

With this in mind, we’ve asked seven hotels and bars across the UK for their best sunshine-friendly cocktail recipes.

This bank holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher, so grab your pals and get mixing.

1. Beach Vibes

Pretend the sound of traffic outside is actually the sweet whoosh of sea waves with this rum-based delight named The Bastion Beach, available at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool.