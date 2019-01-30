7 Of Abu Dhabi's Coolest Spas and Health Resorts, For Wellness-Loving Travellers

Holidays are the only time you can truly relax in our modern working culture. Mindfulness classes and express massages might help reduce daily stress - but often the effects are only temporary as you’re thrown back into the frantic workplace.

Today, 52% of people check their smartphone within 15 minutes of waking up, according to 2017 research from consultancy firm Deloitte, with 60% checking work emails on holiday time, according to a 2018 survey from YouGov.

No doubt, it’s clear that working 9 to 5 - à la the Dolly Parton era - is now a thing of the past. By law, you can’t work over 48 hours per week, although thousands of us actively opt-in to. In fact, working over 39 hours per week poses a significant risk to your health. Recent studies show those who work over 55 hours per week increase stroke risk by one-third, while sitting in an office for long periods is just as bad for your health as smoking.

Relaxation is a modern luxury. If you’re heading to Abu Dhabi, it’s the perfect chance to leave your phone behind and totally de-stress in one of their opulent spas or wellness hang-outs.