9 Ways To Reduce Your Environmental Footprint While Travelling

These days it’s probably fair to say life experience has been found to trump material possessions. However, the impact of an increasingly popular need to travel the world has taken its toll on the planet. A new study has found that tourism makes up 8% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. The top three things that contribute to this were found to be transport, shopping and food. So how do you make sure your travel plans are as sustainable as possible? Here are some recommendations.

MirageC via Getty Images

Look into 'carbon offsetting' your air travel Here's how it works. You can calculate the carbon emissions created by your flight and donate to carbon reduction programmes using tools such as Carbon Clear, who work to rebalance the scales with projects such as tree planting. According to Geoff Bolan, CEO of non-profit Sustainable Travel International, told HuffPost UK, it's an easy way to give back to the environment, considering the environmental impact attached to a large proportion of tourist activities, especially air travel.

Pinterest CLOSE Think about the transport you use while at your destination Holly Tuppen, a travel writer and sustainable travel expert, recommends walking, using a bike or public transport whenever you can while you’re away. She advises against renting your own vehicle. This way, you’re seeing things the way the locals do, while cutting your carbon footprint considerably. Shop local Making sure that you buy any essentials (or non-essentials) that you might need from a local establishment can go a long way to keeping your carbon footprint as low as possible. “When countries are sourcing locally this reduces long-distance shipping and the environmental impact that comes with that,” explains Michael Gold, editor of The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Sustainable Tourism Index. “After all, you’re there to engage with the area, not parachute in and leave. It’s also an opportunity to meet people and see the local colour.” Try travelling to your destination by train Brits have the (often forgotten) privilege of living right on the doorstep of the great continent of Europe. Why not explore it without the added environmental footprint of a flight? “Holidaying via train is a great way to cut down on carbon emissions and it doesn’t have to limit your adventures,” Ben Rider, a representative of Friends of the Earth, told HuffPost UK. “Some of Europe’s most beautiful cities such as Paris and Amsterdam can be reached within a few hours by train from London.”

Thibault Vr / EyeEm via Getty Images

Book hotels and excursions that have passed certain sustainability accreditations When you’re doing your price and convenience comparison of your top choice hotels and trips, add sustainable accreditation to your criteria. According to Michael Gold, editor of The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Sustainable Tourism Index, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council is one to look for, but there are also regional and local accreditations, such as Green Tourism in Scotland, TourCert and Viabono in Germany and Green Globe in LA. Eat local “When you’re choosing somewhere to eat, try to make sure that the ingredients are locally and sustainably sourced. This is a great way to sample the best of the local cuisine,” Ben Rider, a representative of Friends of the Earth, told HuffPost UK. Although it might be tempting to stick with familiar food while you’re away, straying from your comfort zone may help boost your sustainable credentials by beating the environmental impact of imported food.

