A “Back to the Future” Reunion

A “Back to the Future” ReunionActors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd – aka Marty McFly and Doc Brown – gave fans a blast from the past at their joint appearance for New York Comic Con.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouTrump Lawyers Point Fingers At Each OtherFox News’ ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Biden Fox Backtracks On Ye’s AntisemitismGOP Senator Makes Racist CommentsFox News’ NSFW Scooby-Doo TheoryKari Lake’s Campaign Video BlunderDank Brandon Strikes Question Time Audience Laughs At Nadhim Zahawi