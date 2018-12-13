A Comprehensive Guide To 2018 Office Jargon That We Already Hate

Have you looked under the bonnet recently? Plucked some low-hanging fruit?No, neither have we. But we’ve sat in offsite business meetings cringing when management has asked us to.

Business clichés can make it hard for workers to grasp the essence of a company and really feel part of it. In fact, a recent Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts study revealed that people consider office jargon or buzzwords to be a significant meeting annoyance.

And on business trips, where the whole team may be in each other’s company 24/7, that jargon can grate even more. For everybody’s sanity, how about suggesting a jargon-free work trip where people just say what they mean?

In the meantime, we reached out to a cross-section of business workers and invited them to vote for their most-hated office jargon. If you can bear it, here are their top 5. See how many you know...