A Minute Of Kindness: Builders Refit Man’s Home After Paralysing Accident

This building charity transformed the home of a man who was left paralysed after a fall at home. Rob Lamb of Solihull suffered a severe spinal cord injury in October 2020. He expected to be sent to a care home because his house was inhabitable, but Band of Builders heard his story and transformed his home for him in just over a week.