A New Mystery Awaits As The White Lotus Teases Thailand-Set Destination For Season 3

The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand HBO

Are you ready to check back into The White Lotus resort?

Ever since we heard that the brand new series of the dark comedy-drama was going to be set in Thailand, fans have been eager to know exactly what the next luxury escape would entail.

Now, a brand new teaser shared by the US broadcaster Max has unveiled a first glimpse at the Thailand resort, alongside the message: “What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand.”

Advertisement

Picturesque snippets of the southeast Asian holiday destination include shots of a boat, sunbathing guests at a swimming pool and Muay Thai boxing.

The clip also teases the arrival of new cast members Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Other featured in the six-second video include Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and season one star Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

New luxuries await you in Thailand.



Season 3 of the @HBO Original Series #TheWhiteLotus is coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/6f25m4MI5f — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

Advertisement

“New luxuries await you in Thailand,” the streaming account hinted in the caption.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have also been cast in the new season, along with Blackpink star Lisa who will be making her acting debut under her given name Lalisa Manobal.

While we don’t know the plot of the new season just yet, if it’s anything like the previous two, we can expect a new batch of utterly insufferable wealthy guests and possibly another unexplained death to keep us hooked from the get-go.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and HBO (via CNN) filming locations were due to include the popular tourist destinations of Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui.

The first season of the Emmy-winning show was set in Hawaii, while the second took us to Sicily.

Back in 2022, creator Mike White hinted at what he hoped to do with the next instalment.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he said in an Unpacking S2 E7 feature.

“It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.″