A Record-Breaking Summer?

Typically, Summer 2018’s heatwave broke down soon after the schools broke up. Yes, we needed the rain and, yes, plenty of people were sick of the heat. But teachers, young families and anyone holidaying at home this August may feel short-changed.

It is easy to forget, now the puddles have returned, just how remarkable the first half of summer was. In fact, although meteorologists define summer as the three months from June to August, it feels like this year’s summer started halfway through spring.

In just a few weeks, we exchanged chilly easterlies with sunny southerlies. Following a delayed start to spring, all of nature blossomed at once during the second half of the season. This was bad news for hay fever sufferers: the explosive flowering of trees and grasses led to the highest pollen counts for more than a decade.

A large area of high pressure stretched from Scandinavia to the Azores and refused to budge. This became a blocking anticyclone diverting the jet stream far to the north of Britain. Rainclouds were delivered to Iceland whilst much of northern Europe remained cloud-free.

During June and July, thermometers topped 30 Celsius in Scotland, Lapland and even the Arctic Circle. This heat hadn’t wafted in from warmer climes; this was home-grown heat, the result of weeks of baking sunshine.

By the midpoint of Summer 2018, a comparison of satellite images between May and July highlighted how much the ground had been baked. Those earlier flowering grasses were now brown fields up and down the country. A stark side effect of the driest first half of summer since comparable records began in 1961.