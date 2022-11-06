Aaron Carter in 2009 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Aaron Carter, the American musician and former child star, has died at the age of 34.

On Saturday night, a representative for Aaron confirmed the news to the PA news agency, stating that a cause of death was yet to be determined.

They said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

“At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available.”

“We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in,” they added.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers found someone dead at Aaron’s home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

Aaron made his start in the music industry as a child, supporting the Backstreet Boys – of which his elder brother Nick Carter is a member – on tour, and releasing his self-titled debut album at the age of nine.

Aaron Carter, pictured in 1997 Tim Roney via Getty Images

The album sold a million copies worldwide and peaked at number 12 in the UK, with lead single Crush On You reaching the top 10 in various territories, including here in Britain.

He released four more albums in his lifetime, the most recent of which, Love, came out in 2018.

Aaron was also embroiled in a number of controversies in more recent years, as well as several run-ins with the law.

Aaron in 2018 Michael Bezjian via Getty Images

His relationship with his siblings was strained over the years and in 2019 his brother Nick filed a restraining order against him, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

While Aaron acknowledged the restraining order on Twitter at the time, he denied the allegations of threatening behaviour.

The singer also had a history of drug convictions and reportedly went to rehab on a number of occasions.

During an appearance on the US daytime show The Doctors in 2019, Aaron disclosed that he had been diagnosed with both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The following year, he began posting adult content on the subscription website OnlyFans.

Over the course of his lifetime, he dated a number of fellow celebrities, including fellow child stars Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, and was briefly engaged to former Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche.

In 2017, he came out as bisexual on social media.

He welcomed his first child, Prince, with Melanie Martin in 2021.

Additional reporting by PA.