ABBA have unveiled the trailer for their upcoming Voyage concert experience, and we’re relieved to say it looks out of this world.

Having teased fans for the last three years, ABBA finally confirmed earlier this year that not only would they be launching a unique residency in London in 2022, they’d also be dropping their first album of new material in 40 years.

Dubbed ABBA Voyage, the Swedish band’s “concert experience” will take place at a specially-constructed arena in East London, and will feature digital recreations of all four members performing their old favourites (as well as recent hits I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down).

Explaining how it all works, producer Ludvig Andersson (yes, Benny’s son) previously explained: “Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Björn got on a stage in front of 160 cameras and almost as many VFX geniuses and they performed every song in this show to perfection over five weeks, capturing every mannerism, every emotion.

“When you see this show it is not a ‘version of’, or a ‘copy of’, it is actually them.”

While fans have long been curious about exactly how the so-called ABBAtars would look in motion, the first trailer for Voyage was released on Thursday morning, and the whole thing just looks incredible.