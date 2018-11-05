'Abuse From Non-Vegans Is Constant': Why Does Veganism Prompt Such Fury?

“This is about our right to free speech,” others insisted in what has been a soya-based feast for the media and trolls. One Twitter wit coined the term “Tofu Taliban” . But why, in a nation that sees itself as tolerant and upholds the right to personal choice, does veganism prompt so much fury?

Within minutes of Sitwell’s email leaking – it suggested that vegans should be killed﻿ – people were making their views heard. And still, days later, the battle rages on. “If we can’t make an attempted joke about people who eat vegetables, we might as well all pack up, head home, and never engage in conversation again,” one columnist wrote on Friday .

Unless you’ve been hiding under a particularly mossy rock, sound-proofed from all social media, you probably noticed last week’s top vegan news. That ended with William Sitwell, editor of Waitrose magazine, leaving his job and Twitter almost caving in on itself with people shouting at each other about whose side they were on.

“Sometimes our very existence is enough to invoke aggressive, irrational, flailing behaviour from some meat eaters. Like we threaten their worldview,” explains one vegan, 28-year-old Lucy Futcher from Leicester.

“When your lifelong beliefs and deeply held values are challenged, people get defensive – because having to admit that your habits cause immense suffering and environmental devastation goes against the fact that most people believe they are good people,” she says.

Alice, whose name we have changed at her request, was given ‘vegetable soup’ at her grandmother’s house. When she noticed it contained meat and pulled it out of her mouth, she was told: “Oh, it’s only a little bit, it’s not going to kill you.”

She told HuffPost UK: “Abuse from non-vegans is just a constant thing. Whether it’s online and someone posts some hilariously unoriginal joke about bacon or in real life. Once you’ve heard the same old jokes at your expense, over and over again for years, they lose their edge. It’s not funny anymore, it’s just boring.”

It’s not just meat eaters hurling their opinions around. Alice has also received offensive messages from other vegans. She left one Facebook group after a person said that her then relationship with a meat-eater, was akin to her being in a relationship with a child molester.

She argues that the responses of some of these strict vegans “lead to people having preconceived ideas about vegans being pushy and self-righteous.”

Veganism is on the rise in the UK – many consumer reports go so far as to call it a boom – and awkwardly, the day after Sitwell left his post, Waitrose issued its annual Food & Drink Report. In it, was the statistic that one in eight Brits now identify as vegan or vegetarian. Since 2012, analysis shows, Google searches for the word vegan have increased eight fold.

Has this led to degrees of infighting in the vegan community? While some vegans follow a very strict diet and won’t use any animal products in day to day life at all – that includes avoiding honey-based beauty products, leather shoes and clothes, and sometimes wool for example – other people omit animal products only from their diet. Which, some critics argue, makes veganism look faddy.

One man, writing on Facebook, said while it was much easier to be a vegan now than decades ago, there’s been a “misappropriation of vegan by people who eat a plant based diet but don’t cut out animal products from their clothing or still use non-vegan toiletries, cosmetics etc.”