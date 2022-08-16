Academy Apologizes To Native Activist

Academy Apologizes To Native ActivistNearly half a century after she was mocked at the Oscars, Native actor and activist Sachin Littlefeather has finally gotten an apology from the awards show’s organizers.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouLongtime Trump Exec To Plead Guilty!Iran Victim-Blames Salman RushdieThreats Against FBI RiseLove Island's Ekin-Su And Davide Announce Own Reality ShowTrump Mar-a-Lago Raid Goes NuclearAnne Heche ‘Not Expected To Survive’Liz Truss Dismisses Windfall Tax As 'Bashing Business'Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Her Mom’s Alleged Abuse