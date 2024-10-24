Actor Rachel Zegler Praised For Calling Out ‘Idiots’ Who Overanalyse Taylor Swift

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Actor Rachel Zegler has some harsh — albeit fair — words for social media users who are a little too obsessed with Taylor Swift.

The “Snow White” star told Teen Vogue in an interview published Tuesday that she finds some fan behaviour online unsettling, especially when it comes to female celebrities.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen women in particular be torn down my entire life,” she told the magazine, referring to how fan culture tends to turn quickly on famous women.

Rachel Zegler, shown here at the 7th Annual Elsie Fest in September, finds female celebrities seem to be targeted the most. Variety via Getty Images

“Jameela Jamil, why? Taylor Swift, why? Jennifer Lawrence, why? Anne Hathaway, why? Halle Bailey, why? And I know why, but the general public will never learn… now they’ve moved on to Chappell [Roan]. F*ck them.”

Roan, who rose to fame in the matter of months earlier this year, has received a good amount of heat on social media lately. The “Casual” singer has been criticised for the very blunt and unpolished ways she has asked her more ardent fans to respect her privacy — a move some took as a lack of appreciation for their support.

Advertisement

Chappell Roan performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival earlier this month. Her attitude is refreshing, actor Rachel Zegler told Teen Vogue. Dana Jacobs via Getty Images

But Zegler seems to have found Roan’s attitude about her personal boundaries to be refreshing.

“I wish I had the wherewithal to say it the way Chappell did,” Zegler admitted. “I think she’s brilliant. I think the people who are mad at her are idiots who simply don’t know what it’s like to not have an ounce of privacy anymore.”

Rachel Zegler (left) and Taylor Swift. Getty

The West Side Story star backed up her opinion by pointing out how the online discourse surrounding Swift’s personal life has become increasingly intrusive.

“Why is Taylor Swift XYZ? You don’t know her. It’s so [wild] that you’re talking like that, because you don’t know her. I don’t know her, and that’s why I’m not on the internet going, ‘But actually, I think that she’s actually conniving in this and her relationship isn’t real.’ You don’t know this person. Spend your time learning a craft. Touch some grass. Kiss a girl, do something.”

Advertisement

The Hunger Games star’s remarks to Teen Vogue resonated with many on X, formerly Twitter.

“kiss a girl” she’s so real bc she knows the ones dissecting her life can’t even get a girl 😭 — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) October 22, 2024

Rachel Zegler just won the internet. — Art Tavana (@arttavana) October 22, 2024

she spilled — 𝐵ill (@KarmaIsAFad) October 22, 2024

Rachel Zegler's words hit home—let's focus on real connections and our own growth instead of fueling baseless narratives about others! — Afshan Ahmer (@Afshann_4) October 22, 2024

Advertisement

Zegler has certainly received her fair share of hate online. She has been criticized for her feminist views and was attacked online last year when Disney announced that the actor of Colombian and Polish descent would be playing Snow White in its upcoming live-action adaptation.

Zegler told Teen Vogue that due to all the negative noise online, she quit X for the sake of her own mental health.