Adding Maple Syrup To Your Pancakes Can Result In These 5 Health Benefits

Happy Pancake Day!

Is there anything better than a celebration that includes a specific type of food? Falling on a Tuesday (Shrove Tuesday) every year, Pancake Day is the perfect antidote to what is inarguably the worst day of the week.

While most of us in the UK stick to the staples of lemon and sugar, opting for maple syrup instead could provide health benefits as well as being delicious.

The health benefits of maple syrup

According to BBC Good Food, there are five main health benefits to this sweet syrup:

It could help to reduce cancer growth

Yes, really. Several studies have found that dark-coloured maple syrup helps to reduce the growth of certain cancer cells, including colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers.

It can aid in the prevention of chronic diseases

A study found that maple syrup actually contains 24 different types of antioxidants which protect your cells from damage and oxidative stress, aiding in prevention of chronic disease.

It may help prevent periodonitis

An antioxidant found in maple syrup, quebecol, has been found to work as an agent against periodontitis — a serious gum infection that damages soft tissue around the teeth.

It can help to support healthy digestion

Maple syrup contains a dietary fibre called ‘inulin’ which has been linked to a healthy digestive system and microbiome.

It can help to optimise cholesterol levels

While more human research is needed on this topic, a 2019 animal study found that the polyphenols found in maple syrup help to reduce LDL cholesterol.

Healthy maple syrup pancakes recipe

If you’re looking to get even healthier with your pancakes today, Maple From Canada say: “buckwheat pancakes are a great option if you’re looking for a healthier option than traditional pancakes.”

To do this, use your standard pancake method but for the flour itself, mix 250g buckwheat flour with 1 tbsp organic bread flour. Then, for immune boosting properties, add 1/2 tsp of ground turmeric, 1/2 tsp of ground ginger, 4 tbsp of maple syrup and the zest of half of a lemon.

Maple From Canada say: “Ginger and turmeric, mixed into the batter, add colour to the pancakes and offer antioxidant benefits, while the buckwheat base is rich in fibre.”