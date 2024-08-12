Adele Appears To Clear Up This Long-Held Rumour About Her Relationship With Rich Paul

Rich Paul and Adele at the 2024 Grammys Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Adele appears to be celebrating a personal milestone while in the midst of a headline-grabbing string of concerts in Europe.

On Friday, the 16-time Grammy winner responded to a concertgoer in Munich, Germany, who playfully asked for her hand in marriage by seemingly confirming her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rich Paul.

“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married,” she said as she held up her left hand, as seen in fan footage of the moment.

Adele just confirmed she and Rich are engaged and they’re getting married🥹 pic.twitter.com/ovDm9cnsOU — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 9, 2024

HuffPost reached out to a representative for Adele for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Rumours about the status of Adele and Rich’s relationship have been swirling for some time. At the 2022 Brit Awards, she appeared to be sporting an engagement ring, but shrugged off the media speculation that ensued.

“I’m not engaged,” she told Elle that year. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

The following year, however, Adele seemingly alluded to Rich as her “husband” during one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

Adele and Rich, a sports agent whose clients include basketball legend LeBron James, went public with their relationship in 2021.

That same year, Adele gushed about her new beau in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, singling out his sense of humour and his brains.

“He’s just hilarious,” she said. “You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just very smooth.”

Adele and Rich Paul first went public with their romance in 2021. Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Adele was previously married to British charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo. An Ohio native, Rich has three children of his own.

In recent months, Adele has hinted at her hopes of expanding her family with Rich.

“Once I’m done with all my obligations and stuff like that ... I want to have a baby,” she said during one of her Vegas performances in May. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”