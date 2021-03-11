Adele’s Divorce Details From Simon Konecki Revealed With Both Sharing Custody Of Son

Adele will not be paying spousal support to her ex-husband Simon Konecki following their divorce, court papers show. The pair’s divorce has now been finalised, and a judgement filed at Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by the PA news agency reveals the former couple will share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo. Neither party will be paying spousal support, the documents show. Much of the divorce settlement remains confidential. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012. Adele cited irreconcilable differences following their split in 2019 and both parties wanted joint custody of Angelo.

Court records previously showed the former couple were sorting much of their split through mediation, meaning details would not be made public. Adele, who is working on new music, filed for divorce in September 2019. According to the divorce judgement, they married in May 2018. Speaking at the time the separation was announced, a representative for Adele said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” The 32-year-old Grammy winner, whose releases include 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25, has been working on a new album for some time – which is expected to be released this year. Earlier this year, her friend Alan Carr revealed he had heard a number of tracks from the highly anticipated release.

