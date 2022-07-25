Adele performing at Hyde Park earlier this month Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Adele has said she is “ecstatic” after finally rescheduling her Las Vegas residency.

The singer disappointed fans earlier this year when she postponed a series of shows due to take place from January to April at Caesars Palace at the 11th hour.

The residency will now run from 18 November 2022 through to 25 March 2023, she announced on Monday.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled dates, Adele has added eight additional shows to the run.

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.



More info on https://t.co/4ioLMlWlzv — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

She said in a statement: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

Advertisement

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Adele shared a tearful video message cancelling the shows back in January, in which she explained her show wasn’t “ready”, citing delivery delays and Covid sweeping through her crew.

After facing a backlash from some fans and certain sections of the media, Adele said she was left “a shell of a person” by the “brutal” reaction.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs earlier this month, she said: “It was horrible and the reaction was brutal. I was a shell of a person for a couple of months.

Advertisement

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it. Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. But it was brutal.”

However, she added that she stood by the decision to cancel the shows, adding: “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough’.”