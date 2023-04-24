Adele Roberts Sets Incredible New World Record For Completing London Marathon With A Stoma Bag

Adele Roberts running the London Marathon on Sunday afternoon John Phillips via Getty Images

Adele Roberts has set a new world record at the weekend after becoming the fastest woman to ever complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag.

The Radio 1 presenter – who began treatment for bowel cancer in 2021, and was given the all-clear last year – was among the thousands who took part in the race on Sunday.

She managed to run over 26 miles in just over three-and-a-half hours, making her the woman with a stoma to complete the marathon in the shortest time in history.

To mark the occasion, the official Guinness World Records social media account shared a photo of Adele shortly after she finished her run.

“Adele Roberts completed the fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female) in 3:30:22,” they said. “Congratulations, Adele!”

In a video posted on her Instagram story after achieving the accolade, Adele revealed she’d had a replica model made for her stoma bag, who she has named Audrey.

“Thank you so much to everybody who was actually in the race, there were so many lovely people on the course and also everybody who came out to cheer even though it was raining,” she said, adding: “We did it, up yours cancer!”

Celebrating her achievement in a post of her own, Adele told her followers: “We’ve just set a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon with an ileostomy… less then 12 months since I stopped chemotherapy. Anything is possible.

“For those warriors living with cancer, for all the incredible ostomates around the UK and for the heroes of the NHS. That was for you.”

Last year, Adele received widespread praise after posing for a photo-shoot in Women’s Health magazine, in which her stoma bag was on display.

“Being diagnosed with cancer has meant I’ve learned to appreciate my body; be grateful that it works; be grateful they found the tumour in time to remove it and be grateful [that modern medicine means I can] have a stoma,” she told the publication.