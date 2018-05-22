These Adidas Trainers Are Made From Ocean Plastic Waste

Adidas is expanding its range of “eco” trainers with a range of new shoes made partly from plastic waste.
Adidas said the shoes, which go on sale from 27 May, will also be fitted with an interactive chip in the heel, which, when scanned, reveals the full story of the shoe from plastic bottle to final product.
The yarn on the trainer material is created from plastic waste from beaches and coastal communities by Parley Ocean Plastic - a campaigning group focused on protecting oceans.
Adidas first teamed up with Parley Ocean Plastic in 2014 to create a range of trainers that contained recycled plastic material. The brand has around two dozen “eco” trainers made - with the new Deerupt design being the latest to join the family.
The group estimates at least 5 trillion pieces of plastic waste, weighing over 250,000 tons, are floating in the world’s oceans.