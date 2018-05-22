These Adidas Trainers Are Made From Ocean Plastic Waste

Adidas is expanding its range of “eco” trainers with a range of new shoes made partly from plastic waste.

Adidas said the shoes, which go on sale from 27 May, will also be fitted with an interactive chip in the heel, which, when scanned, reveals the full story of the shoe from plastic bottle to final product.

The yarn on the trainer material is created from plastic waste from beaches and coastal communities by Parley Ocean Plastic - a campaigning group focused on protecting oceans.